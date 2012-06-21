FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates Odebrecht's proposed notes 'BBB-'
June 21, 2012 / 3:05 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P rates Odebrecht's proposed notes 'BBB-'

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

June 21 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said it assigned its
'BBB-' debt rating to the proposed notes to be issued by Odebrecht Finance Ltd.
Brazil-based heavy engineering and construction (E&C) company Construtora
Norberto Odebrecht S.A. (CNO; BBB-/Stable/--, Brazil national scale
brAAA/Stable/brA-1) unconditionally and irrevocably guarantees the notes.

The issue will be senior unsecured. We understand the proceeds will be used to 
finance the company's operations. 

We continue to assess CNO's business risk profile as "satisfactory," based on 
our view that CNO will keep benefiting from its strong market position, thanks 
to its competitive edge as an innovative and experienced engineering and 
construction (E&C) company and its close relationship with governments in the 
countries where it operates. Also, we expect infrastructure investments in 
Latin America to remain strong in the next several years, even assuming an 
increasingly challenging global economic environment, because countries in the 
region are striving to catch up with domestic growth. This should benefit CNO, 
as it will be able to keep strengthening its backlog with projects with 
attractive contract conditions, such as high cash advances and stronger 
margins. The company's backlog totaled $33.7 billion in first-quarter 2012, 
which provides it with a strong revenue stream under our base-case scenario 
for the next few years. 

We view CNO's financial risk profile as "intermediate" owing to the company's 
consistently strong liquidity and cash generation. We expect CNO to keep 
improving its credit metrics--namely its ratios of total debt to EBITDA and 
funds from operations (FF0) to total debt. This is because cash flow will 
likely keep expanding and debt will gradually decline, especially as some 
guarantees will expire as CNO pays down its debt. We project CNO to report 
total debt to EBITDA below 2.5x and FFO to total debt in the 35%-40% range in 
2012, which would be consistent with historical performance and above our 
previous projections. These ratios compare with 2.4x and 41%, respectively, at 
end-December 2011.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 
May 27, 2009
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008 

RATINGS LIST
New Rating

Odebrecht Finance Ltd.
 Senior Unsecured*                       BBB-

*Guaranteed by Construtora Norberto Odebrecht S.A.


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
