TEXT-Fitch rates Swiss Credit Card Issuance No.1 notes

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Swiss Credit Card Issuance No.1 LtdJune 21 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Swiss Credit Card Issuance No.1 Ltd's notes, backed by Swiss credit card receivables, final ratings as follows: CHF351.1m Class A, due June 2017: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; CHF11.5m Class B, due June 2017: 'Asf'; Outlook Stable; CHF7.4m Class C, due June 2017: 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable. The notes issued by Swiss Credit Card Issuance No.1 Ltd are collateralised by a pool of Swiss consumer credit card receivables originated by Credit Suisse AG (Credit Suisse, 'A'/Stable/'F1', Support Rating '1') using the American Express, MasterCard and Visa networks. This is the first issuance from the newly established programme and is the first public Swiss credit card securitisation to date. A large share of the trust consists of either card types that require full monthly repayment, or are granted to users who voluntarily repay the entire outstanding balance on a monthly basis, which has a significant impact on transaction performance. Fitch has set charge-off expectations at 2.5%, which is significantly lower than base cases assigned for all UK credit card trusts. The agency's base case monthly payment rate and yield rate were set at 60% and 16.5% respectively. The structure used is relatively uncommon for EMEA ABS transactions in the sense that the special purpose vehicles (SPVs) are not orphaned but are majority owned by the seller. Fitch gained comfort from the legal opinion which confirms insolvency remoteness from an insolvency of the seller/originator. Further, the board of directors may - except for one independent director - consist of employees of the originators, thus creating a risk of conflict of interests. The agency gained comfort from the articles of association, allowing the independent director to veto a wide range of decisions. Potential set-off risk (estimated at around 14% at closing) is higher then in other Fitch rated credit card transactions, as Credit Suisse is one of the largest deposit taking institutions in Switzerland. Possible commingling risk is also higher, due to a combination of the high monthly payment rate and the fact that funds are collected to originator accounts for two days before being swept to transaction accounts. Fitch gained comfort from the high minimum seller share, which will be 23.1% at closing (compared to 5% - 7% in UK trusts). Credit enhancement will be provided to the rated notes by excess spread, where available, as well as subordination. Subordination to the class A notes, amounting to 5.1%, is provided by the class B notes (3.1%) and class C notes (2.0%). A new issue report, including further information on transaction related stress and sensitivity analysis, and material sources of information that were used to prepare the credit rating is available at www.fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, Global Credit Card ABS Rating Criteria, dated 28 June 2011 and 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions', dated 30 May 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Credit Card ABS Rating Criteria Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions