TEXT-Fitch: clarity on putback positive for U.S. residential

June 21 - Fitch believes the clarification of the rules around putback requests could be positive for the U.S. housing market if it encourages lending beyond the current pristine borrower profile. Earlier this week, the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) announced its intention to clarify the agency's positions on what triggers a loan repurchase request, which could be an important benchmark for the broader industry. One of the key issues driving lender decisions is the potential liability from repurchase demands by the government-sponsored agencies and other investors. Lenders are still working through a significant inventory of repurchase demands as well as related litigation. Partly in response, lenders have tightened guidelines dramatically post-crisis and focused largely on the highest quality borrowers, those deemed to have very low default and repurchase risk. However, this has also resulted in reduced mortgage credit availability and has weighed on the housing recovery. Fitch believes that improved clarity on potential repurchase demands and related liability may help ease lenders' concerns and improve credit availability. Establishing clear and detailed repurchase standards, developing reporting and enforcement mechanisms, and creating clear timelines that govern the process would be positive steps welcome by lenders and investors alike. Reduced uncertainty around the reasons as well as the timing and remedies available for repurchase demands should provide lenders with greater confidence in managing risks associated with lower credit quality borrowers. This, in turn, should help current conditions in the housing market, as one of the impediments to the recovery is lack of available credit to borrowers with slightly more leverage and lower credit scores. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article, which may include hyperlinks to companies and current ratings, can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.