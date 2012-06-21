TEXT-Fitch affirms Clock Finance No. 1 BV

June 21 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Clock Finance No.1 B.V.'s notes as follows: --CHF132,000,000 Class A (ISIN: XS0289546201) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --CHF20,000,000 Class B1 (ISIN: XS0289629320) affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable; --EUR45,400,000 Class B2 (ISIN: XS0289550062) affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable; --CHF13,000,000 Class C1 (ISIN: XS0289638230) affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable; --EUR52,700,000 Class C2 (ISIN: XS0289550815) affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable; --EUR56,300,000 Class D (ISIN: XS0289551623) affirmed at 'BBB+sf'; Outlook Stable; --EUR40,300,000 Class E (ISIN: XS0289552191) affirmed at 'BB+sf'; Outlook Negative; --CHF10,000,000 Class F1 (ISIN: XS0289641614) affirmed at 'Bsf'; Outlook Negative; --EUR18,700,000 Class F2 (ISIN: XS0289552514) affirmed at 'Bsf'; Outlook Negative. The affirmation reflects the transaction's good overall performance to date. According to the May 2012 investor report, total cumulative defaults of the reference portfolio stand at CHF67.2m, which accounts for 1.4% of outstanding portfolio balance. Cumulative realised losses since closing account for CHF39.0m, or 0.8% of outstanding balance, and have already been written-off the junior not rated class G notes. Realised weighted average recovery rate stands at 44% of total cumulative defaults. The Negative Outlook on the class E and the class F1 and F2 pari-passu notes, reflects their available credit enhancement levels and their junior position in the capital structure. Although class E notes and class F (F1 and F2) notes available credit enhancement is sufficient to withstand Fitch's 'BB+sf' and 'Bsf' rating stresses respectively, the agency considers that these notes are vulnerable in any case of a deterioration on the reference portfolio's performance. As per the May 2012 investor report, the reference portfolio is well diversified in terms of regions and industries. The largest industry, which is industrial/manufacturing represents 10.8% of the pool. Additionally, the obligor concentration in the portfolio is relatively low with the top one and 10 obligors accounting for 0.9% and 7.9% of the pool respectively. The transaction is a partially funded synthetic collateralised debt obligation (CDO) referencing a revolving portfolio of loans to Swiss small- and medium-sized enterprises granted by the private banking division of Credit Suisse (CS). The scheduled maturity date of the transaction and the scheduled termination date of the CDS on the reference portfolio is 25 February 2013. Credit Suisse AG, Guernsey Branch (CSG), a subsidiary of Credit Suisse AG (CS; 'A'/Stable/'F1'), serves as the cash deposit bank. Following CS's downgrade to 'A'/'F1' in January 2012, CS became a non eligible counterparty under the terms of the cash deposit agreement. Rather than replace or guarantee its obligations, CS decided to collateralise the exposure and invest the cash deposit backing the notes of Clock Finance in eligible securities subject to a repurchase agreement, permitted by the transaction's documents. Eligible securities have to be rated 'AAA'/'F1+' and denominated in EUR and CHF in the same proportion as the notes. The Repo Agreement, which includes a trigger of 'A'/'F1', mitigates any market value changes of the underlying securities. CS acts as the repurchase counterparty. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Sources of information: transaction trustee reports Applicable criteria: 'Criteria for Rating European Granular Corporate Balance-Sheet Securitisations (SME CLOs)', dated 6 June 2011, 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria', dated 06 October 2011, 'Criteria for EMEA Structured Credit Issuer Report Grades', dated 14 November 2011, 'Servicer Continuity Risk Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions', dated 12 August 2011 and 'Counterparty Criteria For Structured Finance Transactions', dated March 2012, are available from www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Criteria for Rating Granular Corporate Balance-Sheet Securitisations - SME CLO Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria EMEA Structured Credit: Large Performance Variations EMEA SC Issuer Report Grades Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions