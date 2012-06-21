TEXT-Fitch affirms rtgs for Boardwalk , Gulf South , Texas Gas

June 21 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'BBB' long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and 'BBB' senior unsecured debt rating on Boardwalk Pipelines, LP (Boardwalk). The 'BBB+' long-term IDR and 'BBB+' senior unsecured debt rating on Gulf South Pipeline Company, LP (Gulf South) and Texas Gas Transmission, LLC (Texas Gas) have also been affirmed. A full list of rating actions is shown at the end of this release. The Rating Outlook for all three entities is Stable. These rating actions affect approximately $3.4 billion of outstanding debt. Boardwalk: The affirmation of the Boardwalk rating is supported by its predictable cash flows at operating subsidiaries Gulf South Pipeline Company, LP (Gulf South), Texas Gas Transmission, LLC (Texas Gas) and Gulf Crossing. Other considerations include strong support from its ultimate majority owner, Loews Corporation (rated 'A+', Stable Outlook by Fitch). Factors including the scale, quality and geographic diversity of its operations are also supportive of the credit profile. Boardwalk's expanded offerings to its customers with field services and storage increase the company's diversity. Concerns include a consolidated financial profile which remains highly leveraged with the master limited partnership's (MLP) consolidated debt-to-MLP adjusted EBITDA ratio around 5.5x for the 12 months ending with the first quarter of 2012. Other concerns include a less favorable recontracting environment for the pipelines, although it has somewhat improved since last year. The completion of several major infrastructure projects by competitors and the development of new high-growth shale plays have resulted in increased competition and a reduction in basis differentials from where they were historically. Gulf South: The affirmation of the rating at Gulf South is supported by its stable cash flows which are supported by multi-year contracts which have a weighted average contract life of approximately five years, support through its parent and by its ultimate majority owners, Loews, and its good market position in the Gulf Coast area. Gulf South sources natural gas from some of the major production areas in that region, including the Haynesville, Barnett, and Eagle Ford shale plays and offshore Louisiana. Gulf South's system directly serves markets in the South and, indirectly through unaffiliated pipelines serves markets in the Southeast, Midwest, and Northeast, some of the higher-demand regions of the U.S. Concerns for Gulf South include a somewhat highly-levered financial profile at Boardwalk and a less favorable recontracting environment for the pipeline due to increased competition and low basis differentials. Texas Gas: Texas Gas's affirmation is supported by its stable cash flows which have multi-year contracts with a weighted average contract life of six years, support through its parent and by its ultimate majority owners, Loews, and its favorable market position which includes access to natural gas supplies in offshore Louisiana, East Texas and the Fayetteville shale in Arkansas. The system directly serves markets in the Midwest and indirectly serves the markets in the Northeast. In addition, its storage facilities make Texas Gas a good candidate to serve the potential demand from Midwest electric utilities that are considering the conversion of their older coal-fired generation to natural gas in order to comply with increasingly stringent environmental regulations. Concerns for Texas Gas include a somewhat highly-levered financial profile at Boardwalk and a less favorable recontracting environment for the pipeline system due to increased competition and low basis differentials. Predictable Cash Flows: Robust cash flows at Gulf South and Texas Gas are supported by firm capacity reservation charges under contract that account for roughly 82% of Boardwalk's consolidated revenues. Utilization charges related to these firm contracts account for another 14% of consolidated revenues, resulting in a large portion of EBITDA that is minimally affected by changes in natural gas price fundamentals or broader economic conditions. Strong Support from Loews: The ratings on Boardwalk, Gulf South, and Texas Gas also reflect the strong support of Loews. This support was evident most recently with Boardwalk's $550 million acquisition of storage assets in late 2011. A wholly-owned Loews subsidiary purchased 80% of the assets through a joint venture, and in early 2012, Boardwalk acquired that interest which was largely funded with equity proceeds. Loews showed significant support to Boardwalk during the nearly $5 billion pipeline expansion projects that reached their peak financing needs in 2008 and 2009. Loews provided $200 million of subordinated debt and $1.35 billion in equity, $700 million of which was in the form of low-distribution-paying Class B units that convert to common units after June 30, 2013. Boardwalk does not anticipate needing any further capital financing support from Loews. However, Fitch views its prior support as being indicative of Loews' desire to keep Boardwalk and its subsidiaries on a sound financial footing. Weaker Leverage Metrics at Boardwalk: Boardwalk's consolidated financial profile remains highly leveraged. For the 12 months ending March 31, 2012, Boardwalk's consolidated debt to MLP adjusted EBITDA ratio was 5.5x, an increase from 5.2x and 5.0x at the end of 2011 and 2010, respectively. Over the next 12-18 months, Fitch expects leverage metrics to be in the range of 5-5.5x. Less-Favorable Recontracting Environment: The completion of several major infrastructure projects by competitors over the past few years and the development of new high-growth shale plays has resulted in increased competition and a reduction in basis differentials. The combination of these factors along with a sustained weak economy has resulted in pricing pressure on some contract renewals, which has decreased revenues at both Gulf South and Texas Gas. Fitch expects these tougher market conditions to continue at least through 2012. Parent/Subsidiary Notching: The one-notch difference in ratings between Boardwalk and its subsidiary pipeline companies reflects the structural subordination of Boardwalk's debt obligations to the outstanding debt of Gulf South and Texas Gas. Company Profile: Boardwalk is a subsidiary of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP (BWP), a publicly traded MLP. Loews owns 61% of BWP (excluding the incentive distribution rights) and including the 2% general partner interest. Boardwalk's operations are conducted by its five wholly-owned subsidiaries: Gulf Crossing Pipeline Company LLC (Gulf Crossing), Gulf South, Texas Gas, HP Storage and Field Services. These operating subsidiaries combine for 14,300 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline and 13 underground storage fields with 186 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of aggregate working gas capacity. Gulf Crossing consists of 360 miles of 42-inch pipe originating near Sherman, TX and proceeding to the Perryville, LA area. Peak-day delivery capacity is 1.7 Bcf/d, and average daily throughput at year-end 2011 was 1.2 Bcf/d. Gulf South is a web-like system consisting of 7,360 miles of interstate pipeline that delivers natural gas from the Gulf Coast area to on-system markets in the South and off-system markets in the Southeast and Northeast. Peak-day delivery capacity is 6.9 Bcf/d, and average daily throughput at year-end 2011 was 4.3 Bcf/d. Gulf South also has two natural gas storage facilities located in Louisiana and Mississippi that have an aggregate 83 Bcf of working gas capacity. Texas Gas is an interstate natural gas transmission company that has 6,100 miles of pipeline, extending from Louisiana, East Texas, and Arkansas to the South and Midwest markets, with indirect access to the Northeast markets through interconnections with unaffiliated pipelines. Peak-day delivery capacity is 4.6 Bcf/d, and average daily throughput at year-end 2011 was 3.2 Bcf/d. Texas Gas also has nine natural gas storage facilities located in Indiana and Kentucky that have an aggregate 84 Bcf of working gas capacity. HP Storage was formed in 2011 and its assets were acquired through an acquisition. It has seven salt dome natural gas storage caverns with 19 Bcf of working gas capacity. 