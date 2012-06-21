FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch: Winners in Walgreen's deal for Alliance Boots
June 21, 2012 / 3:55 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch: Winners in Walgreen's deal for Alliance Boots

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

June 21 - Walgreens purchase of Boots gives the private equity sponsor a
profitable exit and loan investors a safer asset. But it won't increase CLO
demand for new primary market loans because capital tied up in the deal will not
be released. 

Alliance Boots is one of the largest European leveraged borrowers and the 
company's senior secured loans are in nearly 90% of Fitch rated European CLOs. 

Banks under pressure to deleverage and reduce capital-intensive, risk-weighted 
assets may now sell their Boots exposure as prices return closer to par. They 
are unlikely to replace their Boots exposure with new primary market loans.

A speculative-grade corporate loan subject to a 150% risk weight would command a
more than 14% Tier 1 common equity charge under Basel III (assuming a 9.5% 
G-SIFI minimum common equity ratio). This exposure would consume significantly 
more minimum required equity capital than Basel II, which in effect only 
requires a 3% equity charge on the same asset (based on a 2% minimum Tier 1 
common equity ratio).

If the loan were repaid upon change of ownership then CLOs would have received a
one-off unscheduled principal payment. Typically most of them would have 
reinvested in other secondary or primary market leveraged loans. The fact that 
the loan will not prepay until Walgreens completes its acquisition in 2015 means
there will be no surge in liquidity to support broader secondary market pricing 
or new primary market issuance as those CLOs in which the reinvestment period 
has already ended cannot take advantage of this change of ownership. 

The strategic acquisition shows that world-class businesses bought by financial 
sponsors in 2006 and 2007, when the securitisation markets afforded sponsors 
large volumes of cheap debt, are still attractive to cash rich international 
corporate buyers with investment-grade profiles.  Most recent strategic 
acquisitions of legacy LBOs have come from Asia, where corporates buoyed by 
strong currencies and low leverage, want to buy western brands or consolidate 
their European operations. Chinese food producer Bright Food's purchase of the 
UK's Weetabix and Hutchinson's acquisition of Orange Austria are prime recent 
examples. 

Walgreens agreed on Tuesday to purchase 45% of Alliance Boots for USD6.7bn in 
cash and shares. The remainder will be sold for an additional USD9.5bn in cash 
and shares in three years. At this second stage Walgreens will assume Boots' 
outstanding debt. The sale price is considerably above the USD12bn Kohlberg 
Kravis Roberts paid for Boots in 2007. 

Contact: 

Jeremy Carter

Managing Director

Fitch Wire

+44 20 3530 1391

Fitch Ratings Limited

30 North Colonnade

London

E14 5GN

Edward Eyerman 

Managing Director 

Corporate Finance 

+44 20 3530 1359

Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: 
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 
1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65
67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
