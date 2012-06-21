TEXT-Fitch: Winners in Walgreen's deal for Alliance Boots

June 21 - Walgreens purchase of Boots gives the private equity sponsor a profitable exit and loan investors a safer asset. But it won't increase CLO demand for new primary market loans because capital tied up in the deal will not be released. Alliance Boots is one of the largest European leveraged borrowers and the company's senior secured loans are in nearly 90% of Fitch rated European CLOs. Banks under pressure to deleverage and reduce capital-intensive, risk-weighted assets may now sell their Boots exposure as prices return closer to par. They are unlikely to replace their Boots exposure with new primary market loans. A speculative-grade corporate loan subject to a 150% risk weight would command a more than 14% Tier 1 common equity charge under Basel III (assuming a 9.5% G-SIFI minimum common equity ratio). This exposure would consume significantly more minimum required equity capital than Basel II, which in effect only requires a 3% equity charge on the same asset (based on a 2% minimum Tier 1 common equity ratio). If the loan were repaid upon change of ownership then CLOs would have received a one-off unscheduled principal payment. Typically most of them would have reinvested in other secondary or primary market leveraged loans. The fact that the loan will not prepay until Walgreens completes its acquisition in 2015 means there will be no surge in liquidity to support broader secondary market pricing or new primary market issuance as those CLOs in which the reinvestment period has already ended cannot take advantage of this change of ownership. The strategic acquisition shows that world-class businesses bought by financial sponsors in 2006 and 2007, when the securitisation markets afforded sponsors large volumes of cheap debt, are still attractive to cash rich international corporate buyers with investment-grade profiles. Most recent strategic acquisitions of legacy LBOs have come from Asia, where corporates buoyed by strong currencies and low leverage, want to buy western brands or consolidate their European operations. Chinese food producer Bright Food's purchase of the UK's Weetabix and Hutchinson's acquisition of Orange Austria are prime recent examples. Walgreens agreed on Tuesday to purchase 45% of Alliance Boots for USD6.7bn in cash and shares. The remainder will be sold for an additional USD9.5bn in cash and shares in three years. At this second stage Walgreens will assume Boots' outstanding debt. The sale price is considerably above the USD12bn Kohlberg Kravis Roberts paid for Boots in 2007. Contact: Jeremy Carter Managing Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1391 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Edward Eyerman Managing Director Corporate Finance +44 20 3530 1359 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.