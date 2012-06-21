TEXT-S&P rates CLI Funding V notes

June 21 - OVERVIEW -- CLI Funding V LLC's series 2012-1 note issuance is part of a securitization of an approximately $738 million (net book value) portfolio containing 161,722 containers and a $25 million prefunding account. CLI Funding V LLC has the right to lease revenues from the portfolio and any residual cash flows from the sale of containers. -- We assigned our 'A (sf)' rating to the series 2012-1 notes. -- The 'A (sf)' rating reflects our view of the transaction's credit enhancement, cash flow structure, and collateral portfolio, as well as our stress scenarios, among other factors. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) June 21, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A (sf)' rating to CLI Funding V LLC's $225 million fixed-rate asset-backed notes series 2012-1. The note issuance is a series in a securitization of an approximately $738 million (net book value) portfolio containing 161,722 containers and a $25 million prefunding account. CLI Funding V LLC has the right to lease revenues from the portfolio and any residual cash flows from the sale of containers. The rating reflects our view of: -- The likelihood that timely interest and ultimate principal payments will be made on or before the legal final maturity date; -- The initial and future lessees' estimated credit quality; -- The transaction's structure; -- The portfolio characteristics; -- The manager's experience and management team; and -- Certain compliance tests, concentration limitations, and early amortization events included in the transaction documents. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Presale: CLI Funding V LLC - Series 2012-1, June 13, 2012 -- Revised Methodology And Assumptions For Global Railcar And Container Lease Securitizations, June 21, 2010 Primary Credit Analyst: Brian Yagoda, New York (1) 212-438-2558; brian_yagoda@standardandpoors.com Secondary Contacts: Weili Chen, New York (1) 212-438-6587; weili_chen@standardandpoors.com Jeong-A Kim, New York (1) 212-438-1211; jeonga_kim@standardandpoors.com Corporate & Government Credit Analyst: Betsy R Snyder, CFA, New York (1) 212-438-7811; betsy_snyder@standardandpoors.com Legal Contact: Natalie Abrams, New York (1) 212-438-6607; natalie_abrams@standardandpoors.com