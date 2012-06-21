FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch: Merchant power projects under stress
June 21, 2012

TEXT-Fitch: Merchant power projects under stress

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
    June 21 - Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Merchant Power Projects Under
Stress

here

U.S. natural gas price declines have dramatically altered the merchant
generation sector, which in turn is placing longer-term financial strain on
merchant power projects, according to Ratings in a new Fitch report.

The gas price declines stand to affect projects that were structured when gas 
prices ranged from $6 to $13/million British thermal units (MMBtu) 

Facilities of all types have been affected with coal facilities feeling the 
impact first. This led to many coal plants being mothballed, retired or 
defaulting on debt. This was primarily due to the inability to compete with 
natural gas-fired generators, along with rising environmental restrictions. Even
some gas units built on higher gas price projections are challenged by needing 
to be more selective about dispatch to maximize profit potential. 

Power prices have reached levels so low that hydro facilities are also 
challenged. Fitch reviews the recent performance of three hydro projects. These 
hydro facilities have suffered margin compression, or expect to, due to the 
reduced power pricing. The effects are not uniform because differences in debt 
structure and leverage ultimately determine financial resilience.

Even so, investors with patient capital can realize value with well-maintained 
hydropower assets. Favorable dispatch, long asset life and solid base load 
generation drive their competitive market position.   

Merchant power projects don't have the revenue protections of fully contracted 
projects. Therefore, they need to minimize their exposure to unpredictable 
market downturns with lower revenue expectations, lower leverage and or faster 
debt payment. Even with a new baseline of gas priced below $5/mmbtu, merchant 
power projects should be structured to endure sharp but temporary pricing 
declines below this level. This is particularly true when the debt burden is 
greatest.

Additional information is available in Fitch's special report, 'Merchant Power 
Projects Under Stress', available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.

Contact:

Yvette Dennis

Director

+1-212-908-0668

Farucci, Nicole 

Associate Director

+1-212 908-0684

Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: 
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.

 (Reporting By Hilary Russ)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
