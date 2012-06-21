FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch affirms Juturna rtg, outlook stable
June 21, 2012 / 4:31 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch affirms Juturna rtg, outlook stable

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
    June 21 - Fitch Ratings has today affirmed Juturna (European Loan Conduit
No.16) plc's notes, a UK commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS)
transaction, as follows:
    
--GBP787.2m class A (XS0172827783); affirmed at 'AAsf' Outlook Stable.

The affirmation is based on the continued credit strength of the British 
Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) given its capacity as sole tenant under an 
original 30-year lease securing the financing. The lease is an unconditional 
obligation of the BBC, and is un-assignable, non-breakable and fully repairing 
and insuring. 

Juturna (European Loan Conduit No.16) plc is a securitisation of an original 
30-year fully-amortising fixed rate commercial mortgage loan originated by 
Morgan Stanley to finance the redevelopment of Broadcasting House, the BBC's 
headquarters in London. 

Both the rent payable under the lease and the loan balance (though not the 
notes) are indexed annually to the retail price index (RPI), subject to a floor 
of 0% and a ceiling of 5%. An issuer-level RPI swap transforms periodic variable
loan payments into a fixed amount, which, combined with the initial loan 
annuity, provides for fixed-rate debt service under the notes. Irrespective of 
any interim fluctuations in the balance of the loan, the transaction's structure
provides for full repayment of the loan by 2033, subject to the BBC's continued 
performance under the lease. 

Fitch applied a single tenant CMBS rating approach, whereby the rating is fully 
linked to the credit profile of the BBC. Any factors that could undermine the 
BBC's financial strength would for the foreseeable future trigger a downgrade of
the notes. 

Fitch will continue to monitor the performance of the transaction. 

Contacts:

Lead Surveillance Analyst

Will Rendell

Analyst

+44 20 3530 1416

Fitch Ratings Limited

30 North Colonnade

London E14 5GN

Secondary Surveillance Analyst

Emmanuel Baah

Associate Director

+44 20 3530 1025

Committee Chairperson

Alessandro Pighi

Senior Director

+44 20 3530 1158

Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278, Email: 
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.

 (Reporting By Hilary Russ)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
