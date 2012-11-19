TEXT - Fitch rates Russia's Kemerovo region

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 19 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Russia’s Kemerovo Region Long-term foreign and local currency ratings of ‘BB’, a Short-term foreign currency rating of ‘B’ and a National Long-term rating of ‘AA-(rus)'. The Outlooks for the Long-term ratings are Stable. The ratings reflect the agency’s expectations for a stabilisation of the operating balance at 8%-10% of operating revenue and maintenance of moderate direct risk below 25% of current revenue. However, the ratings also factor in the volatile revenue due to the high concentration of the local economy and foreign exposure stemming from a long-term bank loan. Fitch notes that the maintenance of a sound operating balance at about 12% of current revenue during two years in a row and debt coverage ratio (direct risk/operating revenue) in line with the average debt maturity would lead to an upgrade. Conversely, increasing refinancing pressure due to short-term debt growth accompanied by a significant deterioration of budgetary performance with margins below 5%, would lead to a downgrade. Fitch expects the operating balance to reach about 9% in 2012 (2011: 7.5%) and stabilize at that level in 2013-2014. January-September 2012’s budget shows deterioration in operating revenue proceeds due to a significant cut of corporate income tax. Fitch expects full-year operating revenue to decline by 6% in contrast to a 23% increase of the operating revenue in 2011. However the administration predicted the revenue deterioration and adjusted operating expenditure so operating balance will not suffer in 2012. Fitch expects Kemerovo’s direct risk will increase by around RUB2.5bn to RUB21.6bn by end-2012 and stabilize at that level in 2012-2014. This corresponds to a gradual decline of the relative debt burden from 25% of current revenue in 2012 to 22% in 2014. The debt coverage ratio will remain strong at about three years in 2012-2014, in line with the region’s debt maturity profile. The region is exposed to un-hedged foreign currency risk as about 34% of its direct risk is denominated in USD. As of 1 October 2012 RUB7.5bn (USD237m) of direct risk is represented by liabilities to Vnesheconombank (‘BBB’/Stable/‘F3’), which was assumed by the region in the mid-2000s. The annual interest rate for the outstanding debt volume is only 1% and debt has a smooth maturity profile until 1 January 2035, which mitigates the debt servicing burden. The region has moderate contingent risk stemming from public sector entities’ financial debt and guarantees issued. It accounted for RUB2.4m at end-2011 and consisted mostly from the previously issued guarantees for promoting economic development. In late 2011 the region imposed a moratorium on the new guarantees’ issuance and as of 1 October 2012 the only outstanding one is a RUB2bn guarantee for the local petrochemical company. The administration expects the guarantee will be cancelled by the end of 2012 according to a mutual agreement among the region, the borrower and the lender. The regional economy features a strong industrial base dominated by the coal and metal industries. This provides an extensive tax base for the region’s budget and the region mostly relies on its own budget revenue. However, a large portion of tax revenue depends on market conditions and the companies’ business decisions. The Kemerovo Region is located in the Asian part of Russia, on the border of Western and Eastern Siberia. The region contributed 1.7% of the Russian Federation’s GDP in 2010 and accounted for 1.9% of the country’s population. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)