TEXT - Fitch Gosforth Funding 2012-2 plc

Nov 19 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Gosforth Funding 2012-2 plc’s RMBS notes final ratings, as follows: Class A1a floating-rate notes (GBP1,000,000,000.00): ‘AAAsf’, Stable Outlook Class A1b floating-rate notes (GBP678,700,000.00): ‘AAAsf’, Stable Outlook Class A2 floating-rate notes (GBP1,021,300,000.00): ‘AAAsf’, Stable Outlook Class M floating-rate notes (GBP88,100,000.00): ‘AAsf’, Stable Outlook Class Z floating-rate notes (GBP146,800,000.00): Not rated The notes are the third Fitch-rated standalone pass-through UK RMBS issuance under the Gosforth series. The notes are backed by mortgage loans originated in the UK by Northern Rock (Asset Management) Plc (NRAM) and Virgin Money Plc (Virgin Money; ‘BBB+'/Stable/‘F3’). The final ratings are based on Fitch’s assessment of the underlying collateral, available credit enhancement (CE), NRAM and Virgin Money’s origination and underwriting procedures, Virgin Money’s servicing capability and the transaction’s legal structure. CE for the class A notes totals 10%, which is provided by the subordination of the class M notes (3%) and the unrated Class Z notes (5%), as well as a fully funded reserve account of 2%. A liquidity reserve fund equivalent to 1.75% of the notes’ balance was established at closing. To analyse CE levels, Fitch evaluated the collateral using its default model, details of which can be found in the reports referenced below. Virgin Money provided Fitch with a loan-by-loan data template. While data quality and availability was good, a small number of data fields were missing or partially completed. Virgin Money has been unable to confirm that all borrowers did not have prior mortgage or rent arrears in the 12 months prior to loan origination. Fitch considered the lending policy relevant to those loans and subsequently assumed a proportion of the pool had prior mortgage arrears; conservatively applying a hit to those loans. Virgin Money confirmed that all loans had a physical valuation by a valuer at origination. However, it was unable to confirm in all cases the latest valuation type where the borrower has subsequently taken a further advance. Fitch therefore assumed the most conservative outcome where the valuation method was unidentifiable. Virgin Money was unable to confirm information in respect of builder deposits at a loan level. Fitch therefore assumed builder deposits were granted on properties that were newly built at origination and applied an appropriate haircut to the relevant valuation. The agency modelled the transaction cash flows using default and loss severity assumptions indicated by the default model under various default timings, prepayment speeds, and interest rates scenarios. The cash flow tests showed that each class of notes could withstand loan losses at a level corresponding to the related stress scenario without incurring any principal loss or interest shortfall and can retire principal by legal final maturity. Details of the model-implied ratings sensitivity to changes in underlying defaults and loss severity will be included in the new issue report, which will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com.