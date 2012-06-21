FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch: Operation Twist extension to pressure U.S. insurer margins
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 21, 2012 / 5:20 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch: Operation Twist extension to pressure U.S. insurer margins

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 21 - Fitch Ratings believes the Federal Reserve's decision to extend
Operation Twist until at least the end of the year will add to the pressure on
U.S. life insurers' margins and could further reduce statutory capital levels
through increased reserving.

The Fed's extension of the program is intended to keep long-term interest rates 
down by selling short-term bond holdings and buying longer term securities. This
limits the return insurance companies can generate on their investments. 
However, minimum rate guarantees incorporated in policyholder accounts also 
limit the ability of life insurers to pass on lower returns to policyholders and
will keep pressure on firms' interest margins and earnings.

Along with reduced interest margins, near-term impacts from low interest rates 
include reduced statutory capital levels, driven by increased statutory 
reserving associated with the use of lower statutory valuation rates and the 
impact of asset adequacy testing. To a lesser degree, lower rates could affect 
funding requirements for pension liabilities for a select group of life 
insurance companies.

In the longer term, we are concerned about the strategies life insurers may be 
using to reach additional yield in the current low interest rate environment, 
which could make them vulnerable to a credit downturn, disintermediation, and 
asset liability mismatches in a rapidly rising interest rate environment. To 
date, we have not seen insurers redeploying investments into 
below-investment-grade fixed-income securities in search of yield.

Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.

The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market 
commentary page. The original article, which may include hyperlinks to companies
and current ratings, can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions 
expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.