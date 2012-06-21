FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P revises Orange Cogen outlook to positive
#Market News
June 21, 2012 / 5:51 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P revises Orange Cogen outlook to positive

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

June 21 - Overview
     -- U.S. power generator Orange Cogen's likely future average debt service 
coverage has improved in our base case scenario due to our lower natural gas 
price assumptions. Persistent low gas prices through 2015 and beyond will 
enhance the project's strong coverage and will likely bridge the negative 
energy margin that the project currently earns.
     -- We are revising the outlook to positive and affirming the 'BBB' rating 
on the project's debt.
     -- The positive outlook reflects Orange Cogen's likely robust debt 
service coverages through debt maturity that factor in the new replacement 
fuel-supply and transportation agreements from 2015 and strong operational 
performance.

Rating Action
On June 21, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on 
Orange Cogen Funding Corp.'s $110 million senior secured bonds due 2022 to 
positive from stable to reflect our expectations that the project will likely 
continue to have strong debt service coverages after it replaces its 
fuel-supply and fuel-transportation contracts in a likely low gas price 
environment. At the same time, we affirmed the 'BBB' rating on the project. 
The outstanding debt balance is $87.47 million as of March 31, 2012.

Rationale
Orange Cogen is a wholly owned subsidiary of Orange Cogeneration L.P. (OCLP), 
the owner of a 103 megawatt gas-fired cogeneration power plant in Bartow, Fla. 
OCLP is a wholly owned subsidiary of Northern Star Generation LLC. Northern 
Star is jointly owned by UBS Northern "C" LLC, a wholly owned indirect 
subsidiary of UBS International Infrastructure Fund, and OTPPB US Power LLC, a 
subsidiary of the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board.

The 'BBB' rating on the bonds reflects the following strengths: 
     -- The project has an established operating and financial history, with 
strong debt-service coverage ratio (DSCR) and availabilities that have 
historically been above contract requirements.
     -- The purchase power agreements (PPA) and fuel-supply agreements are 
with investment-grade rated entities and run beyond the debt maturity.
     -- The Florida Public Service Commission (FPSC) has approved recovery of 
the PPA costs in the utilities' rates.
     -- General Electric Co.'s long-term maintenance and lease engine programs 
mitigate availability risk and have been extended through 2025 to be 
coterminous with the term of the PPA.
     -- Lenders are secured by a mortgage and security interest in all of 
OCLP's real property interests in the facility, accounts under the indenture, 
and project agreements.

The rating reflects the following risks:
     -- The facility relies on PPAs with capacity rates that are well above 
market.
     -- There is a mismatch between energy revenues based on the cost of coal 
at the reference plant and the facility's cost of natural gas, which escalates 
at the greater of 2% or the annual change in the cost of coal at the reference 
plant. The new gas purchase agreement commencing June 2015 somewhat mitigates 
this risk.
     -- The PPAs contain clauses giving the power offtakers the option to 
reduce payments if the FPSC denies recovery of payments under the PPAs.

Liquidity
The facility generates ample liquidity to cover its debt-service requirements. 
Additional liquidity comes from a six-month, debt-service reserve and a cash 
distribution test that prohibits cash distributions to owners if the DSCRs for 
the preceding year and succeeding six months are less than 1.3x.

Outlook
The positive outlook reflects Orange Cogen's likely robust debt service 
coverages through debt maturity that factor in lower gas prices under the new 
replacement fuel supply and transportation agreements from 2015 and strong 
operational performance. We could raise the rating if low natural gas prices 
persist through 2015 and beyond, the project continues with strong operational 
performance, and average DSCRs are at least 2.6x through debt maturity. Though 
unlikely, we could lower the rating if we lowered the offtakers' counterparty 
ratings or if the average DSCR steadily falls below 1.80x due to adverse 
developments concerning plant operations or a mismatch between energy revenues 
and fuel costs occurs.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Updated Project Finance Summary Debt Rating Criteria, Sept. 18, 2007
     -- Project Finance Construction and Operations Counterparty Methodology, 
Dec. 20, 2011

Ratings List
Outlook Revised; Rating Affirmed
                             To               From
Orange Cogen Funding Corp.
Senior secured debt          BBB/Positive     BBB/Stable




Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

