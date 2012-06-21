FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P: Ameritas Life Insurance ratings unaffected by bank sale
June 21, 2012 / 6:00 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P: Ameritas Life Insurance ratings unaffected by bank sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 21 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that the ratings on
Ameritas Insurance Group (Ameritas) and its subsidiaries are unaffected by the
announcement that the company is selling Acacia Federal Savings Bank (AFSB) to
Customers Bancorp Inc. Ameritas insurance subsidiaries include Ameritas Life
Insurance Corp., Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. of New York, Acacia Life
Insurance Co. (Acacia Life), and Union Central Life Insurance Co. (UCL).

Upon execution of the sale, Ameritas Mutual Holding Co. would cease to be a 
"bank holding company" or "savings and loan holding company" subject to 
supervision by the Federal Reserve Board.

