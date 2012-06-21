TEXT-Fitch cuts Spain's Liberbank's IDR to 'BB+'

June 21 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Liberbank S.A.'s (Liberbank) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BB+' from 'BBB-' and Short-term IDR to 'B' from F3' and removed them from Rating Watch Negative (RWN). Fitch has also downgraded Liberbank's Viability Rating (VR) to 'bb-' from 'bbb-' and revised it from RWN to Rating Watch Evolving (RWE). At the same time, Fitch has taken rating actions on Liberbank's 75%-owned bank subsidiary, Banco de Castilla-La Mancha (Banco CLM). Furthermore, Liberbank is in the midst of a three-way merger as it is merging with Banco Grupo Caja3, S.A. (BCaja3) and Ibercaja Banco, S.A. (not rated). Rating actions on Liberbank triggered a rating action on BCaja3. Fitch removed BCaja3's Long- and Short-term IDRs from Rating Watch Positive (RWP). The Outlook on the Long-term IDRs of Liberbank, Banco CLM and BCaja3 is Stable. A full list of ratings is at the end of this release. The rating actions on Liberbank's and BCaja3's IDRs reflect Fitch's view that the group resulting from the three-way merger is unlikely to be rated above 'BB+'. This reflects further pressure arising from Spain's recessionary environment and possible capital needs arising from the front-loading of potential losses on real estate exposures. Loss exercises concluded by Fitch indicate that additional capital will be required. Liberbank's and BCaja3's Long-term IDRs are now at their Support Rating Floors. The enlarged group will continue to have a '3' Support Rating, indicating a moderate probability of state support being available, if needed. The Support Rating Floor will remain at 'BB+' unless Fitch changes its view of support for Spain's savings banking ('caja') sector or the sovereign ratings of Spain suffer further downgrades. The downgrade of Liberbank's VR reflects Fitch's belief that, while a moderate degree of financial strength exists, the bank's viability prospects have weakened. The bank remains vulnerable to continued adverse conditions in Spain. This may further affect asset quality, particularly from continued softening of real estate values. Liberbank is highly exposed to this sector. Its regulatory capital ratios are being pressured by government's tougher coverage requirements on real estate assets. The RWE on Liberbank's and BCaja3's VRs reflects the potential for an upgrade should the merger takes place in a manner so as to ensure improved viability prospects for the enlarged bank. This would depend on the amount and quality of new capital injected into the merged bank. Fitch would also have to assess the financial strength of the merged bank and the VRs are sensitive to the outcome of this assessment. The merger is expected to be completed in mid-Q312. The RWEs will be resolved once the merger is finalised, viability prospects are reviewed and integration details are made available. Should the merger not occur, the agency expects to take negative action on these VRs and will review the ratings of Liberbank and BCaja3 as separate entities. Banco CLM's ratings, driven by parent support, are equalised with those of its majority owner, Liberbank. In Fitch's view, Banco CLM is highly integrated into the group and of strategic importance for it due to the geographic diversification and franchise it brings. The downgrade of Banco CLM's Support Rating to '3' from '2' reflects a weakening of potential support from Liberbank. The ratings of Banco CLM's subordinated debt have been downgraded by three-notches, as these are notched from Liberbank's VR which suffered a downgrade. Even when excluding the real estate exposures of the failed Caja de Ahorros de Castilla-La Mancha which are mostly covered by an asset protection scheme (APS), Liberbank's exposure to this troubled sector is a high 18% of the total loans and foreclosed assets. Real estate exposure remains an important source of risk given that around half of it relates to land and unfinished property. At end-Q112, the non-APS NPL ratio stood at 9.5% (12.3% with foreclosures) and coverage fell to 35% for NPLs and 33% for foreclosures, suggesting high levels of uncovered potential losses relative to Fitch Core Capital. Today's rating actions are as follows: Liberbank: Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'; removed from RWN, Outlook Stable; Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'B' from 'F3'; removed from RWN; Viability Rating: downgraded to 'bb-' from 'bbb-'; revised to RWE from RWN; Support Rating: affirmed at '3'; Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB+'; State-guaranteed debt: unaffected at 'BBB'. Banco CLM: Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'; removed from RWN, Outlook Stable; Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'B' from 'F3'; removed from RWN; Support rating: downgraded to '3' from '2'; removed from RWN; Senior unsecured debt: downgraded to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'; removed from RWN; Subordinated lower tier 2 debt: downgraded to 'B+' from 'BB+'; revised to RWE from RWN; Subordinated upper tier 2 debt: downgraded to 'B-' from 'BB-'; revised to RWE from RWN. BCaja3: Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BB+'; removed from Rating Watch Positive (RWP); Outlook Stable; Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'; removed from RWP; Viability Rating: 'bb' unaffected; RWE maintained; Support Rating: affirmed at '3'; Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB+'; Subordinated lower tier 2 debt: 'BB-' unaffected; RWE maintained. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. 