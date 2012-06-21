FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P: News Corp rating unaffected by Consolidated Media bid
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 21, 2012 / 6:20 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P: News Corp rating unaffected by Consolidated Media bid

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 21 () - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that News Corp.'s
 (BBB+/Watch Neg/--) bid to acquire Consolidated Media Holdings (CMH)
for roughly A$2 billion, has no impact on its ratings for the company. If the
acquisition is funded with cash, we estimate News Corp. would still have
"strong" liquidity (according to our criteria), because of to its healthy cash
balances and strong discretionary cash flow generation. CMH's primary assets are
a 25% interest in Foxtel, an Australian cable and direct-to-home (DTH) provider,
and a 50% interest in Premier Media Group, owner of the Fox Sports Australia
channels. Assuming regulatory and shareholder approval, the transaction would
give News Corp. a 100% ownership of Premier Media Group, and 50% ownership of
Foxtel. We believe the near-term pay-TV outlook in Australia is soft, because of
the weak global economy and subdued consumer spending. However, we view Foxtel
as a cash-generative business with a strong distribution position in both
metropolitan and rural markets, which should provide moderate longer-term growth
prospects. In 
addition, similar to sports cable channels in the U.S., we assume Fox Sports 
Australia has healthy profitability and substantial affiliate fees. 

Under our base-case scenario for News Corp., we expect revenue growth at a 
low-single-digit percentage rate for fiscal 2012. We believe EBITDA (including 
distributions from affiliates, restructuring charges, and our estimate of 
full-year legal fees of roughly $200 million) could grow at a 
high-single-digit percent rate in fiscal 2012. In fiscal 2013, assuming 
restructuring and legal expenses are on par with fiscal 2012, we believe 
revenue could grow at a low- to mid-single-digit percentage rate, while EBITDA 
could increase at a low-teen percentage rate. We expect to resolve the 
CreditWatch listing by late summer to early fall, and continue monitoring 
developments related to litigation and government investigations.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.