FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch cuts 1distressed class of CSFB 1997-C2
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 21, 2012 / 6:20 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch cuts 1distressed class of CSFB 1997-C2

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

June 21 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded one and affirmed three classes of
Credit Suisse First Boston Mortgage Securities Corp., commercial mortgage
pass-through certificates, series 1997-C2 (CSFB 1997-C2). A detailed list of
rating actions follows at the end of this press release. 

The affirmation of classes F through H reflects continued stable pool 
performance and sufficient credit enhancement to offset Fitch modeled losses for
the pool. Fitch modeled losses of 4.3% of the remaining pool; modeled losses of 
the original pool are at 3.1%, including losses already incurred to date. The 
downgrade to class I reflects the class experiencing a principal loss.

As of the June 2012 distribution date, the pool's certificate balance has been 
reduced by 91.7% (to $117.6 million from $1.47 billion), of which 89% were due 
to paydowns and 2.7% were due to realized losses. Eight loans (23.4%) have been 
defeased, including the largest loan in the pool (16.9%). Interest shortfalls 
totaling $821,973 million are currently affecting classes I and J. 

Fitch has designated seven loans (23%) as Fitch Loans of Concern, which includes
three specially serviced loans (10.5%). One asset (3.4%) is classified as 
real-estate owned (REO), one loan (3.2%) is classified as in foreclosure, and 
one loan (3.9%) remains current. 

The largest contributor to Fitch modeled losses is the REO asset (3.4%), a 
multifamily property located in Louisville, KY. The asset became REO in February
2012. Recent valuation indicates significant losses upon liquidation.

The second largest contributor to Fitch modeled losses is a specially serviced 
loan (3.9%) secured by a 127,200 square foot industrial property located in 
Valley View, OH. The loan was transferred to special servicing in March 2009 for
a non-monetary default. The borrower had transferred 100% interest in the 
property without the lender's consent. The loan remains current. Property 
performance is stable as the property is fully occupied by a single tenant with 
a long term lease until 2022. 

Fitch downgrades the following class:

--$11.2 million class I to 'Dsf' from 'Csf'; RE 65%. 

In addition, Fitch affirms the following classes: 

--$62.5 million class F at 'AA+sf'; Outlook Stable;

--$14.7 million class G at 'A+sf'; Outlook Stable;

--$29.3 million class H at 'B+sf'; Outlook Stable.

Classes A-1, A-2, A-3, B, C, and D have paid in full. Fitch does not rate class 
E or class J. 

Fitch had previously withdrawn the rating of the interest-only class A-X.Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.