TEXT-S&P cuts BCBG Max Azria to 'CCC'

Overview -- We believe U.S. specialty apparel retailer BCBG Max Azria Group Inc. breached financial covenants as a result of a meaningful revenue decline, as the company exited the mass market earlier than expected in 2011. -- We are lowering our corporate credit rating on the company to 'CCC' from 'CCC+'. -- At the same time, we are lowering the issue-level rating on the company's $230 million term loan to 'CCC' from 'CCC+'. -- The negative outlook reflects the potential for a further downgrade if it appears that the company is unlikely to receive a covenant amendment or if the company fails to meet its financial obligations. Rating Action On June 21, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate credit rating on Vernon, Calif.-based BCBG Max Azria Group Inc. to 'CCC' from 'CCC+'. The outlook is negative. At the same time, we lowered the ratings on the company's $230 million first-lien term loan to 'CCC' from 'CCC+'. The '3' recovery rating remains unchanged. Rationale The ratings on BCBG reflect Standard & Poor's view of the company's "weak" liquidity, as we believe the company breached financial covenants for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2011 because of weaker-than-previously-expected operating performance. However, we expect its revenue base and operating performance to stabilize somewhat in fiscal 2012, as the company has completed its exit from the mass market and the retail environment gradually improves. As a result, we believe that it is more likely for the company to receive a covenant amendment than to enter into bankruptcy in the next six months. BCBG's financial risk profile is "highly leveraged." As of April 30, 2012, debt to EBITDA was about 7.2x and funds from operations (FFO) to total debt was about 9%. Credit metrics weakened in fiscal 2011, reflecting lower EBITDA as meaningful declines from the mass market segment more than offset continuing improvement in the retail segments. However, we believe credit metrics will become relatively stable in the next few quarters as the revenue base stabilizes. BCBG's "vulnerable" business risk profile primarily reflects its participation in the highly competitive and fragmented apparel retailing industry. The company carries about 16 brands, although the BCBG Max Azria core brand historically has accounted for the majority of total revenues and earnings. We believe the brand faces stiff competition from numerous other apparel names, both in the department store channel and at other specialty retailers. In addition, we view the company's very high reliance on its founder and CEO Max Azria, who oversees the design, strategy, and operation of the company, as a significant risk in our rating consideration. Comparable-store sales were in the mid-single-digit area in fiscal 2011 and remained positive for the first four months of fiscal 2012. We expect that comparable-store sales will remain in the low-single-digit range in the rest of fiscal 2012. Revenue declined meaningfully in fiscal 2011, because of the wind-down of the Miley & Max product line at Wal-Mart. EBITDA margin also weakened somewhat, as lower sales leverage more than offset better product mix because of increased percentage of BCBG's higher-margin retail business. Liquidity Liquidity is weak, in our view. Our assessment incorporates the following: -- We believe the company has already breached covenants. -- There are no particular core bank relationships and indications of a poor standing in credit markets. The company must maintain certain financial covenants (leverage ratios and interest coverage ratio) under its first-lien term loan, which became applicable for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2011. We believe that BCBG is in covenant violation as a result of its meaningful revenue decline in 2011. However, as the revenue base and operating performance continue to stabilize in fiscal 2012, we also believe that it is more likely for the company to receive a covenant amendment than to enter into bankruptcy in the next six months. Recovery analysis For the full recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on BCBG Max Azria Group Inc., to be published as soon as possible following this release on RatingsDirect. Outlook The outlook is negative. We could lower the ratings if it appears that the company is unlikely to receive a covenant amendment or if the company fails to meet it financial obligations. On the other hand, we could raise the ratings if liquidity improves and operating performance and the revenue base continue to stabilize. For example, an upgrade could occur if the company receives a covenant amendment and the covenant headroom improves to over 10%. Related Criteria And Research -- Issuer Ranking: U.S. Restaurants & Retail, Strongest To Weakest, April 30, 2012 -- Industry Report Card: Our Credit Outlook Remains Slightly Negative For The U.S. Retail Industry This Year, April 30, 2012 -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Downgraded; Outlook Action To From BCBG Max Azria Group Inc. Corporate Credit Rating CCC/Negative/-- CCC+/Developing/-- Downgraded; Recovery Rating Unchanged To From BCBG Max Azria Group Inc. Senior Secured CCC CCC+ Recovery Rating 3 3 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.