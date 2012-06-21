FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates WideOpenWest notes 'CCC+'
June 21, 2012 / 7:30 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates WideOpenWest notes 'CCC+'

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

June 21 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its
'CCC+' issue-level rating and '6' recovery rating to the $1.02 billion of senior
unsecured notes due 2020 to be co-issued by Englewood, Colo.-based cable service
provider WideOpenWest Finance LLC (WOW) and WideOpenWest Capital Corp. The '6'
recovery rating indicates expectations for negligible (0%-10%) recovery in the
event of payment default. The company intends to use proceeds from the notes,
along with $1.92 billion from a senior secured term loan and $200 million of
sponsor equity, to fund the acquisition of Knology Inc. and repay existing debt.

The 'B' corporate credit rating and stable outlook on WOW remain unchanged and 
reflect a "highly leveraged" financial risk profile, including an aggressive 
shareholder-oriented financial policy. Pro forma debt to EBITDA is elevated, 
at around 6.8x, and our rating assumes that leverage will remain at 7.0x or 
lower over the next two years. 

The ratings also reflect a "fair" business risk profile characterized by the 
company's demonstrated ability to grow revenue and EBITDA through effective 
bundling of its products and its reputation for good customer service. 
Moreover, its profitability measures are comparable with larger incumbent 
cable operators. These factors somewhat overshadow significant competitive 
pressures from financially stronger incumbent cable operators and telephone 
companies, including AT&T Inc. and Verizon Communications Inc., as well 
direct-to-home (DTH) satellite providers in the video market. Our business 
risk profile assessment is also based on WOW's cost disadvantages compared 
with larger cable operators, particularly in negotiating programming 
contracts. (For the complete corporate credit rating rationale, see the 
research update on WOW, published June 13, 2012, on RatingsDirect.)

RATINGS LIST

WideOpenWest Finance LLC
 Corporate Credit Rating             B/Stable/--

New Ratings

WideOpenWest Finance LLC
 Senior Unsecured
  $1.02 bil nts due 2020*            CCC+
   Recovery Rating                   6
*Co-issued by WideOpenWest Capital Corp.

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

