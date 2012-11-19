TEXT - S&P affirms National Bank Jamaica

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- National Commercial Bank Jamaica remains as the largest financial institution in the country, holding significant share of the country's financial system assets and deposits, but operating in a difficult economic environment. -- We are affirming our long-term 'B-' and 'B' short-term ratings on the bank. -- The outlook remains negative, reflecting that on the sovereign, since the rating on the bank is capped by the one on Jamaica. Rating Action On Nov. 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its long-term 'B-' and short-term 'B' ratings on National Commercial Bank Jamaica Ltd. (NCBJ). The outlook is still negative. Rationale Standard & Poor's bases its ratings on NCBJ on its "strong" business position, "moderate" capital and earnings, "moderate" risk position, "adequate" liquidity, and "average" funding (as our criteria define it). The rating on the bank is two notches lower than its stand-alone credit profile (SACP) given that it is constrained by the sovereign rating on Jamaica. Our bank criteria use our BICRA economic risk and industry risk scores to determine a bank's SACP, the starting point in assigning an issuer credit rating. The anchor for a bank operating only in Jamaica is 'b+', based on an economic risk score of '10' and an industry risk score of '7'. Jamaica's economic risk score reflects the sovereign's large debt burden, which limits fiscal flexibility and hinders growth; the high risk of economic imbalances, which results from more than 15 years of current account deficits and the very high credit risk in the economy due to the weak economy's toll on the already very low income level, which in turn reduces debtors' payment capacity; and the banking system's large exposure to highly risky sovereign debt. The industry risk score of '7' is based on the country's weak regulatory framework and the banking system's exposure to somewhat unstable competitive conditions that could affect profitability, and to cyclical industries in an undiversified economy. Despite the banking sector's large deposit base, there is a lack of diversification of funding sources, and we believe that the banking system could suffer lack of confidence and run on deposits if the sovereign were to find itself in distress. NCBJ's "strong" business position stems from its ranking as the largest bank in Jamaica with a well-diversified business portfolio and wide client base, a leading position in the credit card segment and strong presence in the retail segment in the country. As of June 2012, it held 41% of the system's assets and 40% of the deposits and with more room to expand, especially in the retail segment, given the low level of banking penetration in Jamaica. The bank's shares are traded on both the Jamaica and Trinidad & Tobago stock exchanges. NCBJ has 42 branches and 170 ATMs on the island, offering products such as checking and savings accounts, credit card facilities, personal and commercial loans, insurance and wealth management. It has a well-known brand name in the country. Recently, corporate banking revenues have sharply dropped amid the election season and stalled discussions with IMF, which we expect to restart, as the country has large infrastructure needs. NCBJ is going through many operational and process changes in order to improve efficiency and underwriting standards, which we view as positive. Our "moderate" assessment of capital and earnings reflects the bank's historical satisfactory profitability and moderate capital levels amid a potential sovereign downgrade. Under our risk-adjusted capital framework (RACF), the bank's average forecasted capital ratio will be about 7% for 2012 and 2013, considering our estimates for growth and earnings retention and the likelihood of a sovereign downgrade which impacts the risk-weight applied to government bonds. Additionally, NCBJ's return on assets (ROA), measured by our core earnings methodology, was 3.3% in fiscal 2010 and 3.6% in fiscal 2011. However, profits declined due to new asset tax, lower margin, and significant increase in loan loss provisioning. Still, ROA was at 2.6% as of June 2012. Our assessment of "moderate" risk position reflects NCBJ's ongoing service of its core customers through its extensive expertise and sharply higher nonperforming loans (NPLs) due to a bad loan that was representative on the overall loan portfolio. The NPL ratio was 6.8% in September 2011 and 7.1% in June 2012 and is expected to remain in that area until the loan is written off. Loan portfolio still represents 44% of the bank's assets, as it holds large amount of government bonds. The 20 largest exposures as of June 2012 represented 34% of total credit portfolio, a lower concentration than some of its peers; however, its corporate exposure has dropped significantly in 2012. NCBJ has "average" funding and "adequate" liquidity. The bank's funding is comprised of customer deposits, which makes up 84% of the total with a few other funding lines such as repos and interbank deposits. As one of the largest banks in the country, NCBJ has significant share of current accounts of the population, often benefiting from flight to quality effect, as there are not many other creditworthy financial entities for local depositors to turn to. Additionally, loans to deposits have been historically low and reached 64% as of June 2012. The bank holds a large volume of liquid assets, around 60% of total assets, which are enough to cover all of its deposits. Outlook The negative outlook reflects that on the sovereign rating given that the rating on NCBJ is two notches below its SACP. An upgrade or outlook change would depend on the same rating action on Jamaica and the bank's maintenance of its fundamentals. Conversely, a downgrade of the sovereign rating would trigger immediate similar action on the bank. Ratings Score Snapshot Issuer Credit Rating B-/Negative/B SACP b+ Anchor b+ Business Position Strong (+1) Capital and Earnings Moderate (0) Risk Position Moderate (-1) Funding and Liquidity Average and Adequate (0) Support 0 GRE Support 0 Group Support 0 Sovereign Support 0 Additional Factors -2 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed National Commercial Bank Jamaica Ltd. Counterparty Credit Rating B-/Negative/B Certificate Of Deposit B-/B (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)