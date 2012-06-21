FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P cuts One Wave SPC 2007-1 rating to 'D (sf)'
#Market News
June 21, 2012 / 8:41 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P cuts One Wave SPC 2007-1 rating to 'D (sf)'

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

June 21 - OVERVIEW 
     -- We lowered our rating to 'D (sf)' on class A-1 from WAVE SPC's series 
2007-1, a CRE CDO transaction.
     -- The rating action reflects our analysis of the transaction following 
an interest shortfall to the class A-1, a nondeferrable class.
 
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) June 21, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services 
today lowered its rating on class A-1 to 'D (sf)' from WAVE SPC's series 
2007-1 (WAVE 2007-1), a commercial real estate collateralized debt obligation 
(CRE CDO) transaction (see list).

The rating action reflects our analysis of the transaction following an 
interest shortfall to the nondeferrable class. Classes A-1 experienced an 
interest shortfall according to the June 20, 2012, trustee remittance report, 
and we subsequently lowered our rating on the class to 'D (sf_)'. 

The underlying commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) for WAVE 2007-1 
failed to produce sufficient interest proceeds to pay the full interest amount 
due to the A-1 nondeferrable interest classes, resulting in the liquidity 
interruption. 

STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including 
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. 

If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this 
credit rating report is available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
 
     -- Global CDOs Of Pooled Structured Finance Assets: Methodology And 
Assumptions, published Feb. 21, 2012. 
     -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011.
     -- Surveillance Methodology For Global Cash Flow And Hybrid CDOs Subject 
To Acceleration Or Liquidation After An EOD, published Sept. 2, 2009.
     -- General Cash Flow Analytics For CDO Securitizations, published Aug. 
25, 2004.
 
  
RATING LOWERED 

WAVE SPC
Series 2007-1
Collateralized debt obligations
              Rating
Class    To           From
A-1      D (sf)       CCC- (sf)

