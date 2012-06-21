TEXT-Fitch rates Pemex proposed debt issuance 'BBB'

June 21 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB' rating to Petroleos Mexicanos' (Pemex) USD1.75 billion 5.50% proposed notes issuance due June 27, 2044. The notes are guaranteed by Pemex-Exploracion y Produccion, Pemex-Refinacion and Pemex-Gas y Petroquimica Basica. Proceeds from the notes are expected to be used for capital expenditures and refinancing needs. Pemex's ratings reflect its linkage to the government of Mexico and the company's fiscal importance to the sovereign. The ratings also reflect the company's solid pretax income, export-oriented profile, sizable hydrocarbon reserves and its domestic market position. The ratings are tempered by Pemex's significant adjusted debt levels, historical negative net worth position that was reversed following the adoption of IFRS in January 2012, substantial tax burden, large capital investment requirements, and exposure to political interference risk. As a state-owned entity, Pemex's ratings are linked to the credit profile of Mexico, which foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings are 'BBB' and 'BBB+', respectively. Pemex is the nation's largest company and one of its major sources of funds. Over the past five years, its transfers to the government have averaged 55% over sales or 125% of operating income. As a result, Pemex's balance sheet has weakened and was reflected by a negative net worth which was reversed in the first quarter of 2012 with IFRS adoption. Despite pari passu treatment with sovereign debt in the past, Pemex's debt lacks an explicit guarantee.Rating Oil and Gas Exploration and Production CompaniesParent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage