FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P cuts Production Resource Group to 'B-'
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 21, 2012 / 8:50 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P cuts Production Resource Group to 'B-'

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

Overview
     -- U.S.-based equipment provider Production Resource Group Inc.'s rate of 
organic revenue decline in the first quarter was high.
     -- It has incurred high negative discretionary cash flow, which we don't 
expect to reverse in 2012.
     -- We are lowering our corporate credit rating on Production Resource 
Group to 'B-' from 'B'.
     -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that near-term liquidity 
will remain "adequate."
 
Rating Action
On June 21, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate 
credit rating on Production Resource Group Inc. (PRG) to 'B-' from 'B'. The 
outlook is stable.

We also lowered our issue-level rating on Production Resource Group's senior 
unsecured notes to 'CCC+' from 'B-' (one notch below the 'B-' corporate credit 
rating on the company). The recovery rating on this debt remains unchanged at 
'5', indicating our expectation of modest (10% to 30%) recovery for lenders in 
the event of a payment default.
 
Rationale
The downgrade reflects the company's brisk pace of organic revenue declines in 
the first quarter, a result of ongoing weakness in Europe. Furthermore, the 
company's discretionary cash flow was negative, which we don't expect to 
reverse over the near term and which will consume the company's liquidity.  

The corporate credit rating on New York-based entertainment equipment and 
services provider PRG reflects our expectation that leverage will remain high, 
its financial policy will remain very aggressive, and that it will require 
high capital expenditures for growth, with substantial variability in cash 
flow--all factors that underpin our assessment of the financial risk profile 
as "highly leveraged." Further rating considerations include our expectation 
that organic revenue will decline over the near term, primarily as a result of 
softness in Europe. We assess PRG's business risk profile as "vulnerable" 
because the company operates in fragmented and competitive niche markets and 
because the company's EBITDA margin has been decreasing over the years. We 
expect the company's liquidity to be adequate for its near-term needs, despite 
our expectation of negative discretionary cash flow.

PRG is a niche market provider of lighting, audio, video, and scenic equipment 
and related services for live events and theatrical productions. Many of the 
company's competitors are small, regionally based companies providing a single 
service. Barriers to entry are relatively low. The company is exposed to 
pricing pressure, the unpredictable nature of the concert tour business, 
economic cyclicality, and short average runs of musicals and plays.

Under our baseline forecast, we expect U.S. GDP growth of 2% in 2012. We 
expect PRG's revenue to fall at a low- to mid-single-digit percent pace in 
2012, given weak macroeconomic conditions in Europe and pricing pressure. We 
anticipate that these adverse factors will not be offset by revenues from 
services provided for the Olympics and the presidential elections as well as 
the benefit of recent acquisitions. We believe that EBITDA will decline at a 
low- to mid-single-digit percent pace because of our expectation of revenue 
declines and pricing pressure, partly offset by lower acquisition and 
integration related expenses. These offsetting factors would likely result in 
the EBITDA margin remaining roughly unchanged. 

In the first quarter, PRG's revenue was flat and EBITDA increased 8%. This was 
partly because of recent acquisitions. Organic revenue declined 14%. For the 
12 months ended March 31, 2012, the company's EBITDA margin after management 
fees, acquisition transaction-related costs, integration expenses, and 
restructuring expenses was 11.4%, a decline from 12.4% for the 12 months ended 
 March 31, 2011. The company's EBITDA margin fell as a result of high 
subrental costs and high acquisition-related expenses and restructuring costs. 

We expect leverage, adjusted for operating lease obligations, but not for our 
valuation of its preferred stock, to rise  potentially to the high-8x area 
because of our expectation of further EBITDA declines and negative 
discretionary cash flow. Leverage was high last year--8.7x for the 12 months 
ended March 31, 2012. The company also has preferred stock that is not 
mandatorily redeemable, one class of which accretes at a high rate. We 
estimate that leverage, including all preferred stock, was nearly 11x for the 
period. Leverage is in line with the indicative debt to EBITDA ratio of above 
5x that we associate with a highly leveraged financial risk profile, 
particularly given the company's high capital spending needs for growth. 
Interest coverage was roughly 1.4x. 

We expect discretionary cash flow after equipment sales will be negative for 
2012, despite our expectation that the company will reduce capital 
expenditures this year. The company's discretionary cash flow after used 
equipment sales was negative for the 12 months ended March 31, 2012. The 
company sells used equipment on an ongoing basis. 
 
Liquidity
In our assessment, PRG's liquidity is adequate to fund near-term needs, 
primarily because of its access to an asset-backed loan facility. Relevant 
elements of its liquidity profile are as follows:
     -- We expect the company's sources of liquidity to exceed its uses by 
1.2x or more over the next 12 months.
     -- We expect net sources to be positive, even with a 15% drop in EBITDA 
over the next 12 months.
     -- We believe the company could absorb low-probability, high-impact 
shocks in the next 12 months, without the need for refinancing.
 
Liquidity sources include an asset-backed loan of up to $250 million, under 
which the company had $127.8 million drawn and $4.3 million of letters of 
credit outstanding on March 31, 2012. The company had a cash balance of $14.6 
million on March 31, 2012. We anticipate that the company will incur a 
discretionary cash flow deficit after equipment sales for 2012, but that it 
will have sufficient availability under its asset-backed loan facility to 
absorb these deficits. Near-term debt maturities are modest.

The company has financial covenants under its asset-backed loan, but these 
covenants are only triggered when the company's availability under its 
revolving credit facility falls to $75 million. On March 31, 2012, the 
company's availability under this facility was $97.2 million. We expect PRG's 
margin of compliance against these covenants to be adequate over the near term.
 
Recovery analysis
Please see Standard & Poor's recovery report on Production Resources Group, to 
be published on RatingsDirect as soon as possible following the release of 
this report.
 
Outlook
The outlook is stable and reflects our expectation that liquidity will remain 
adequate over the next year. We could lower the rating if we conclude that the 
company's availability under its asset-backed loan will approach $75 million 
and that its cushion of compliance with financial covenants could decline 
below 10%. This could occur if the company's revenue declines at a 
high-single-digit percent rate and its EBITDA margin declines by 75 basis 
points or more. Although a remote possibility over the next couple of years, 
we could raise the ratings if the EBITDA margin improves and we become 
convinced that the company will generate sustainable positive discretionary 
cash flow.
 
Related Criteria And Research
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
     -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
 
Ratings List
Downgraded
                                        To                 From
Production Resource Group Inc.
 Corporate Credit Rating                B-/Stable/--       B/Stable/--

Downgraded; Recovery Rating Unchanged
                                        To                 From
Production Resource Group Inc.
 Senior Unsecured                       CCC+               B- 
  Recovery Rating                       5                  5


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.