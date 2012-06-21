TEXT-S&P cuts Production Resource Group to 'B-'

Overview -- U.S.-based equipment provider Production Resource Group Inc.'s rate of organic revenue decline in the first quarter was high. -- It has incurred high negative discretionary cash flow, which we don't expect to reverse in 2012. -- We are lowering our corporate credit rating on Production Resource Group to 'B-' from 'B'. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that near-term liquidity will remain "adequate." Rating Action On June 21, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate credit rating on Production Resource Group Inc. (PRG) to 'B-' from 'B'. The outlook is stable. We also lowered our issue-level rating on Production Resource Group's senior unsecured notes to 'CCC+' from 'B-' (one notch below the 'B-' corporate credit rating on the company). The recovery rating on this debt remains unchanged at '5', indicating our expectation of modest (10% to 30%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. Rationale The downgrade reflects the company's brisk pace of organic revenue declines in the first quarter, a result of ongoing weakness in Europe. Furthermore, the company's discretionary cash flow was negative, which we don't expect to reverse over the near term and which will consume the company's liquidity. The corporate credit rating on New York-based entertainment equipment and services provider PRG reflects our expectation that leverage will remain high, its financial policy will remain very aggressive, and that it will require high capital expenditures for growth, with substantial variability in cash flow--all factors that underpin our assessment of the financial risk profile as "highly leveraged." Further rating considerations include our expectation that organic revenue will decline over the near term, primarily as a result of softness in Europe. We assess PRG's business risk profile as "vulnerable" because the company operates in fragmented and competitive niche markets and because the company's EBITDA margin has been decreasing over the years. We expect the company's liquidity to be adequate for its near-term needs, despite our expectation of negative discretionary cash flow. PRG is a niche market provider of lighting, audio, video, and scenic equipment and related services for live events and theatrical productions. Many of the company's competitors are small, regionally based companies providing a single service. Barriers to entry are relatively low. The company is exposed to pricing pressure, the unpredictable nature of the concert tour business, economic cyclicality, and short average runs of musicals and plays. Under our baseline forecast, we expect U.S. GDP growth of 2% in 2012. We expect PRG's revenue to fall at a low- to mid-single-digit percent pace in 2012, given weak macroeconomic conditions in Europe and pricing pressure. We anticipate that these adverse factors will not be offset by revenues from services provided for the Olympics and the presidential elections as well as the benefit of recent acquisitions. We believe that EBITDA will decline at a low- to mid-single-digit percent pace because of our expectation of revenue declines and pricing pressure, partly offset by lower acquisition and integration related expenses. These offsetting factors would likely result in the EBITDA margin remaining roughly unchanged. In the first quarter, PRG's revenue was flat and EBITDA increased 8%. This was partly because of recent acquisitions. Organic revenue declined 14%. For the 12 months ended March 31, 2012, the company's EBITDA margin after management fees, acquisition transaction-related costs, integration expenses, and restructuring expenses was 11.4%, a decline from 12.4% for the 12 months ended March 31, 2011. The company's EBITDA margin fell as a result of high subrental costs and high acquisition-related expenses and restructuring costs. We expect leverage, adjusted for operating lease obligations, but not for our valuation of its preferred stock, to rise potentially to the high-8x area because of our expectation of further EBITDA declines and negative discretionary cash flow. Leverage was high last year--8.7x for the 12 months ended March 31, 2012. The company also has preferred stock that is not mandatorily redeemable, one class of which accretes at a high rate. We estimate that leverage, including all preferred stock, was nearly 11x for the period. Leverage is in line with the indicative debt to EBITDA ratio of above 5x that we associate with a highly leveraged financial risk profile, particularly given the company's high capital spending needs for growth. Interest coverage was roughly 1.4x. We expect discretionary cash flow after equipment sales will be negative for 2012, despite our expectation that the company will reduce capital expenditures this year. The company's discretionary cash flow after used equipment sales was negative for the 12 months ended March 31, 2012. The company sells used equipment on an ongoing basis. Liquidity In our assessment, PRG's liquidity is adequate to fund near-term needs, primarily because of its access to an asset-backed loan facility. Relevant elements of its liquidity profile are as follows: -- We expect the company's sources of liquidity to exceed its uses by 1.2x or more over the next 12 months. -- We expect net sources to be positive, even with a 15% drop in EBITDA over the next 12 months. -- We believe the company could absorb low-probability, high-impact shocks in the next 12 months, without the need for refinancing. Liquidity sources include an asset-backed loan of up to $250 million, under which the company had $127.8 million drawn and $4.3 million of letters of credit outstanding on March 31, 2012. The company had a cash balance of $14.6 million on March 31, 2012. We anticipate that the company will incur a discretionary cash flow deficit after equipment sales for 2012, but that it will have sufficient availability under its asset-backed loan facility to absorb these deficits. Near-term debt maturities are modest. The company has financial covenants under its asset-backed loan, but these covenants are only triggered when the company's availability under its revolving credit facility falls to $75 million. On March 31, 2012, the company's availability under this facility was $97.2 million. We expect PRG's margin of compliance against these covenants to be adequate over the near term. Recovery analysis Please see Standard & Poor's recovery report on Production Resources Group, to be published on RatingsDirect as soon as possible following the release of this report. Outlook The outlook is stable and reflects our expectation that liquidity will remain adequate over the next year. We could lower the rating if we conclude that the company's availability under its asset-backed loan will approach $75 million and that its cushion of compliance with financial covenants could decline below 10%. This could occur if the company's revenue declines at a high-single-digit percent rate and its EBITDA margin declines by 75 basis points or more. Although a remote possibility over the next couple of years, we could raise the ratings if the EBITDA margin improves and we become convinced that the company will generate sustainable positive discretionary cash flow. Ratings List Downgraded To From Production Resource Group Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B-/Stable/-- B/Stable/-- Downgraded; Recovery Rating Unchanged To From Production Resource Group Inc. Senior Unsecured CCC+ B- Recovery Rating 5 5