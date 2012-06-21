FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P rates CCR Inc MT-100 Payment Rights Master Trust
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 21, 2012 / 9:20 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates CCR Inc MT-100 Payment Rights Master Trust

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

OVERVIEW
     -- CCR Inc. MT-100 Payment Rights Master Trust's note issuances are 
securitizations of all current and future U.S. dollar-denominated DPRs 
resulting from BCP's international financial operations with the majority 
representing payments to its clients for goods exported from Peru. The payment 
orders may be facilitated through Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial 
Telecommunication MT100 messages, in addition to the use of the Fedwire, 
CHIPS, or book transfer payment systems.  
     -- We assigned our preliminary 'A' ratings to the series 2012-A, 2012-B, 
and 2012-C.
     -- The preliminary ratings reflect our view of BCP's ability to generate 
the specific flow of receivables that are being securitized, the transaction's 
supportive structural features, and our view of sovereign interference risk 
using our updated approach to rating financial future flow transactions.  

BUENOS AIRES (Standard & Poor's) June 21, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings 
Services today assigned its preliminary 'A' ratings to CCR Inc. MT-100 Payment 
Rights Master Trust's series 2012-A, 2012-B, and 2012-C notes.

The note issuances are securitizations of all current and future U.S. 
dollar-denominated DPRs resulting from BCP's international financial 
operations with the majority representing payments to its clients for goods 
exported from Peru. The payment orders may be facilitated through Society for 
Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication MT100 messages, in addition to 
the use of the Fedwire, CHIPS, or book transfer payment systems.

The preliminary ratings are based on information as of June 21, 2012. 
Subsequent information may result in the assignment of final ratings that 
differ from the preliminary ratings.

The preliminary ratings reflect our view of:  
     -- Banco de Credito del Peru's (BCP's) ability to generate the specific 
flow of receivables that are being securitized; 
     -- The transaction's supportive structural features; and 
     -- Our view of sovereign interference risk. 

The supportive structural features include the credit enhancement through 
overcollateralization. The transaction also benefits from a cash-sharing 
mechanism, early amortization triggers, and features that mitigate sovereign 
interference through the use of both offshore lockbox accounts and designated 
depository banks. Moreover, the transaction benefits from a true sale of the 
assets to an offshore special-purpose vehicle.  
 


RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
     -- Presale: CCR Inc. MT-100 Payment Rights Master Trust, published June 
21, 2012.
     -- CCR Inc. MT-100 Payment Rights Master Trust (Banco de Credito del 
Peru) 'A' Ratings Affirmed On Seven Series, May 14, 2012
     -- Global Financial Future Flow Transaction Methodology And Assumptions, 
Nov. 14, 2011
     -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011
     -- The Three Building Blocks of an Emerging Markets Future Flow 
Transaction Rating, Nov. 16, 2004

PRELIMINARY RATINGS ASSIGNED
Series    Rating    Amount (mil. $)
2012-A    A                     TBD
2012-B    A                     TBD
2012-C    A                     TBD

TBD-To be determined.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.