TEXT-S&P rates 3M Co notes 'AA-'
June 21, 2012 / 10:26 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P rates 3M Co notes 'AA-'

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

June 21 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned St
Paul, Minn.-based 3M Co.'s $1.25 billion senior unsecured five- and
10-year notes its 'AA-' rating. The company intends to use the issue proceeds
for general corporate purposes, which could include the repayment of $500
million of notes due in December 2012 and $850 million of notes due August 2013.

The 'AA-' corporate credit rating on 3M is not affected by the new notes 
issue. Our ratings on the company reflect its "excellent" business risk 
profile characterized by its leading market positions and good product 
diversity, as well as its "modest" financial risk profile. With 2011 sales of 
$29.6 billion; more than 60,000 products for the industrial, consumer, 
electronics, and life-sciences markets; and a global presence, 3M can generate 
solid earnings and cash flow throughout business cycles. The company excels at 
developing new products and leveraging core technologies such as adhesives, 
films, and abrasives, resulting in returns on capital that consistently exceed 
25%. Standard & Poor's believes the broad portfolio effect of diverse end 
markets, combined with a number of strong, leading brands, offsets the 
competitive nature of many of its businesses. Manufacturing scale and 
experience allow economies that lower costs and support margins.

The rating reflects very strong debt-protection measures, despite a slight 
rise in adjusted 2011 leverage as a result of increased unfunded pension 
liabilities. The company's total debt to EBITDA rose to 1.1x at year-end 2011, 
compared with 1.0x in the previous year. However, that is still below the peak 
of 1.4x in 2008 and within our rating threshold of 1.5x. Immediately following 
this issue, leverage will rise to an estimated 1.19x. (For the complete 
corporate credit rating rationale, see the full analysis on 3M, published 
March 30, 2012, on RatingsDirect.)

RAITNGS LIST

3M Co.
 Corporate Credit Rating                  AA-/Stable/--

New Ratings

3M Co.
 Senior Unsecured
  $600 mil. 2% nts due 2022               AA-
  $650 mil. 1% nts due 2017               AA-




Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

