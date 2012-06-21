TEXT-Fitch rates Astoria Financial Corp notes 'BBB-'

June 21 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB-' rating to Astoria Financial Corporation's (AFC) offering of $250 million senior unsecured notes. Fitch's current Issuer Default Rating for AFC is 'BBB-'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Fitch expects the proceeds from the five-year $250 million senior unsecured note issuance to repay $250 million of outstanding senior unsecured notes which mature in October of 2012. The issuance of new debt alleviates the short-term liquidity concerns previously identified by Fitch. Contact: Primary Analyst Ilya Ivashkov, CFA Director +1-212-908-0769 Fitch Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Doriana Gamboa Senior Director +1-212-908-0865 Committee Chairperson Joo-Yung Lee Managing Director +1-212-344-1986 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were unsolicited and have been provided by Fitch as a service to investors. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 16, 2011); --'U.S. Banking Quarterly: 2Q11' (Aug. 31, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria U.S. Banking Quarterly Review: 2Q11