TEXT-Fitch rates Astoria Financial Corp notes 'BBB-'
June 21, 2012 / 10:31 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch rates Astoria Financial Corp notes 'BBB-'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 21 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB-' rating to Astoria Financial
Corporation's (AFC) offering of $250 million senior unsecured notes. Fitch's
current Issuer Default Rating for AFC is 'BBB-'. The Rating Outlook is Stable.

Fitch expects the proceeds from the five-year $250 million senior unsecured note
issuance to repay $250 million of outstanding senior unsecured notes which
mature in October of 2012. The issuance of new debt alleviates the short-term
liquidity concerns previously identified by Fitch.

Contact:
Primary Analyst
Ilya Ivashkov, CFA
Director
+1-212-908-0769
Fitch Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004

Secondary Analyst
Doriana Gamboa
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0865

Committee Chairperson
Joo-Yung Lee
Managing Director
+1-212-344-1986


Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.

Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were unsolicited and have been provided by Fitch as a service to investors.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 16, 2011);
--'U.S. Banking Quarterly: 2Q11' (Aug. 31, 2011).

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
U.S. Banking Quarterly Review: 2Q11

