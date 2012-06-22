FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch takes various actions on PYME Bancaja 5
June 22, 2012 / 1:57 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch takes various actions on PYME Bancaja 5

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 22 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings has taken various rating actions on PYME Bancaja 5, F.T.A.’s notes, as follows:

EUR46.9m Class A3 (ISIN ES0372259020):

‘AA-sf’; maintained on Rating Watch Negative (RWN)

EUR62.7m Class B (ISIN ES0372259038):

affirmed at ‘BBBsf’; Outlook Negative

EUR24.1m Class C (ISIN ES0372259046):

affirmed at ‘CCCsf’; Recovery Estimate is RE 80%

EUR28.8m Class D (ISIN ES0372259053):

affirmed at ‘Csf’; RE 0%

Fitch has maintained the class A3 notes on RWN due to the transaction’s exposure to Banco Santander S.A. (Santander; ‘BBB+'/Negative/‘F2’). Santander, which acts as the account bank in the transaction, was downgraded on 11 June 2012 and is currently not an eligible counterparty according to transaction documentation. Following a downgrade of the account bank, the transaction documents provide for a 30-day period to implement remedial actions.

The affirmation of the class B and C notes reflects the increase in credit enhancement, as a result of deleveraging, which offsets deteriorating portfolio performance. Loans more than 90 days in arrears currently represent 14.8% of the portfolio balance, up from 5.4% in May 2011.

The Negative Outlook for the class B notes reflects the notes’ vulnerability to rising obligor concentration in the portfolio. The largest obligor currently accounts for 2.4% of the portfolio balance, up from 2.1% in May 2011.

PYME Bancaja 5, F.T.A. (the issuer) is a static cash flow SME CLO originated by Caja de Ahorros de Valencia, Castellon y Alicante (Bancaja), now part of Bankia S.A. (‘BBB’/Negative/‘F2’). On closing the issuer used the note proceeds to purchase a EUR1.15bn portfolio of secured and unsecured loans granted to Spanish small and medium enterprises and self-employed individuals.

