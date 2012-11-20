FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT - S&P affirms Development Capital Bank ratings
November 20, 2012 / 2:56 PM / in 5 years

TEXT - S&P affirms Development Capital Bank ratings

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview
     -- We are affirming our long- and short-term ratings on Russia-based 
Development Capital Bank OJSC (DCB) at 'B/C' and our national scale rating at 
'ruA-'.
     -- We are revising our assessment of DCB's capital and earnings due to 
the decline in our projection of risk-adjusted capital for the bank.
     -- We are therefore lowering our stand-alone credit profile (SACP) on DCB 
to 'b' from 'b+'.
     -- We consider that our revised SACP adequately reflects DCB's high 
concentration on the construction and real estate sector in Russia, so we no 
longer make a one-notch negative adjustment to the rating. 
     -- The stable outlook on DCB reflects our view that the bank will 
continue to balance high lending and funding concentrations with a strong 
capital position.

Rating Action
On Nov. 20, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its long- and 
short-term counterparty credit ratings on Russia-based Development Capital 
Bank OJSC (DCB) at 'B/C' and its national scale rating at 'ruA-'. The outlook 
is stable.

Rationale
The affirmation of our ratings on DCB reflects the stability of its financial 
and business profiles. In particular, DCB's capital position compares 
favorably with peers', acting as a buffer against high concentration risks. 
Although we believe that DCB's capital position has been slightly eroded, and 
accordingly have lowered the SACP on DCB by one notch to 'b', this does not 
affect the 'B' long-term rating. This is because we believe our revised SACP 
adequately reflects DCB's high concentration on the construction and real 
estate sector in Russia, so we no longer make a negative one-notch adjustment 
to the rating. 

We have revised our assessment of capital and earnings for DCB to "strong" 
from "very strong," which led to lowering the SACP to 'b' from 'b+'. The 
bank's risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio before concentration adjustments 
declined by more than 400 basis points to 16.1% at the end of 2011 from about 
20% one year earlier because:
     -- Customer loans growth at 50% in 2011 was higher than we expected. 
Given the low granularity of the bank's portfolio and our view that 
construction and real estate loans are very risky exposures, large loans to 
real estate developers are likely to markedly increase our measure of 
risk-weighted assets (S&P RWAs).
     -- Significant losses on speculative foreign exchange positions reduced 
the bank's net income in 2011 by more than Russian ruble (RUB) 500 million to 
RUB113 million, thereby weakening its capacity to retain earnings in 2011.

We expect that the RAC ratio will continue to decrease over the next two 
years, to below 15%. Under our base-case scenario, total adjusted capital (the 
numerator of our RAC ratio) will increase at an estimated annual rate of about 
15% on average, thanks to a RUB500 million capital injection by the main 
shareholder planned at the beginning of 2013 and full retention of 2012 and 
2013 earnings. We believe this will be insufficient to compensate for the 
sustained growth in customer loans we estimated at an annual rate of about 25% 
on average.

We now base our ratings on DCB on the bank's "weak" business position, 
"strong" capital and earnings, "weak" risk position, "average" funding, and 
"adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define these terms. DCB is a small bank 
active in construction and real estate financing, with total assets of RUB14.4 
billion (about $450 million) as of Dec. 31, 2011. We thus consider the bank to 
be of "low" systemic importance in Russia, and accordingly do not factor into 
the rating any extraordinary government support.

Outlook
The stable outlook on DCB reflects our view that the bank's strong capital 
position will continue to compensate for its high lending and funding 
concentrations.

We could lower the ratings if DCB's funding position deteriorated, with 
increased reliance on short-term interbank funding, if its asset quality 
sharply worsened, or if the liquidity buffer reduced to an insufficient level. 
A breach of the regulatory requirements relating to concentration or related 
parties' exposures could also prompt us to review the ratings. 

A positive rating action is a remote scenario in the next 12 months. We might 
raise the ratings in the longer term if the bank managed to diversify its 
narrow business profile by significantly reducing its single-name and industry 
concentrations and improving the diversity of its client base through organic 
business growth.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, 
Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment: Russia, March 19, 2012
     -- Bank Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010

Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed

Development Capital Bank OJSC
 Counterparty Credit Rating             B/Stable/C         
 Russia National Scale                  ruA-/--/--         
 Certificate Of Deposit                 B/C                  

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
