TEXT-S&P revises DynCorp outlook to negative

June 22 - Overview -- U.S.-based defense contractor DynCorp's credit protection measures have not improved to the degree we expected because of lower margins, despite some debt reduction. -- We are revising the outlook to negative and affirming the 'B+' corporate credit rating. -- The negative outlook reflects the potential for further disruptions in earnings from U.S. defense budget pressure, possible shifts in U.S. foreign policy, and increased price competition for new contracts. Rating Action On June 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its ratings, including the 'B+' corporate credit rating, on U.S.-based DynCorp International Inc. and revised the outlook to negative from stable. Rationale Credit protection metrics have not improved as much as we expected over the past year because of weak profitability, despite significant debt reduction in 2011. Debt to EBITDA was 5.3x in the 12 months ending March 30, 2012 (adjusted for $90 million of temporary revolver borrowings that the company has since repaid), compared with our expectations of 4.5x-5x. The weaker performance was mostly due to lower margins that more than offset about $150 million of debt reduction in 2011. We expect higher revenues and continued debt reduction to push leverage into the 4.5x-5x range over the next 12 months, but increasing uncertainty surrounding future demand for DynCorp's services may limit any credit ratio improvement. The ratings on DynCorp International reflect its "aggressive" financial profile due to high debt following a 2010 leveraged buyout by Cerberus Capital Management L.P. We assess DynCorp's business risk profile as "weak" because of increased price competition, limited contract diversity, the risky nature of some of its operations, and possible changes to U.S. foreign policy. The ratings benefit somewhat from the firm's leading market positions. DynCorp derives almost all of its revenue from the U.S. Defense and State departments, which face significant uncertainty in their budgets. In particular, because of the huge federal budget deficit and current political landscape, we believe that the fiscal 2013 budget will likely not be signed into law on time by the start of the fiscal year on Oct. 1, 2012. This could delay orders for DynCorp's products, as military funding likely would come via a continuing resolution limiting spending to prior-year levels until the budget is passed. This could disrupt earnings and cash flow generation. In addition, the fiscal 2013 budget proposal does not take into account the possible additional $600 billion of cuts over the next decade (starting Jan. 2, 2013) prompted by the sequestration process. Although we do not believe the full amount of cuts will be implemented, further cuts could reduce funding for DynCorp's services. We believe DynCorp will experience moderate revenue growth over the next 12 months, but demand may fall in the longer term. DynCorp has significant exposure to the Middle East; roughly 75% of the company's sales are related to operations in Iraq and Afghanistan. In the near term we believe DynCorp will benefit from base consolidations in Afghanistan, as the Army focuses on larger, enduring bases. However, while the company does support peacetime activities by providing training and judicial support to local governments as well as transportation and protection to the State Department, the company generates the most revenue during conflicts. With the Iraq war over and the war in Afghanistan winding down, long-term demand for DynCorp's services could decline, particularly if the poor security situation in the region or shifting political priorities reduce the State Department's presence in the Middle East. Profit margins have deteriorated over the past two years because of lower margins on new contracts (especially the LOGCAP contract, which accounts for about 45% of sales), increased price competition, efforts by the U.S. government to reduce costs and problems in the security business. While sales have shown solid growth in recent months, EBITDA margins have fallen to 4.6% for the last 12 months ended March 30, 2012, from 7.3% for the same period in 2010. We expected some of the deterioration, given an unfavorable mix of contracts, but unexpected poor performance on certain contracts, particularly in the security group, also contributed to the decline. To improve efficiency and increase the number of contracts it wins in a more price-competitive market, DynCorp recently re-aligned its business development functions and has taken actions to lower costs in the supply chain. Although we expect the company to see solid revenue growth in 2012 because of increased activity under the LOGCAP contract and in the aviation group, margins will likely only improve modestly. Liquidity We expect DynCorp International's liquidity to be "adequate" for its near-term operational and financial obligations. We believe sources of liquidity will exceed uses by at least 1.2x over the next 12 months and that sources will exceed uses even if EBITDA were to decline by 15%. DynCorp was late filing its 2011 10-K because of issues regarding a $34 million goodwill impairment charge that the company took in the fourth quarter, which resulted in a technical default under its credit agreement. To preserve liquidity, the company borrowed $90 million under its $150 million revolver that matures in 2014 (which had $40 million in letters of credit outstanding as of March 30, 2012). On April 9, 2012, the company filed its 10-K, curing the default and restoring access to the revolver, at which time the company repaid the $90 million outstanding. Therefore, cash was elevated at $139 million as of March 30, 2012. After adjusting for the subsequent paydown, cash was $49 million and revolver availability would have been about $110 million. We expect free cash flow to be at least $85 million in 2012. The company has no debt maturities until 2016 and minimal capital spending requirements. We expect the company to maintain adequate cushion in the maximum leverage and minimum interest coverage covenants--which use different definitions of debt and EBITDA than we use in our credit ratios--in the credit facility. In August 2011, the company amended its credit facility to relax the leverage covenant, which is 5.5x through June 29, 2012, and then falls to 5x through June 28, 2013. Recovery analysis Please see Standard & Poor's recovery report on DynCorp to be published following this release, on RatingsDirect. Outlook The outlook is negative. Operating challenges have prevented credit protection measures from improving to levels we had previously anticipated, despite significant debt reduction in 2011. While we expect higher earnings over the next year, we believe budget pressures at the U.S. Defense and State departments or a change in U.S. foreign policy could hurt demand. We could lower the rating if a reduction in funding for DynCorp's services, weaker margins, or contract losses result in debt to EBITDA greater than 5.5x or FFO to debt less than 10% for a sustained period of time. We could revise the outlook to stable if new contract wins, better award fee scores on LOGCAP IV, and debt reduction result in credit metrics that are more appropriate for the rating, including debt to EBITDA between 4.5x-5x. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Aerospace And Defense Industries, June 24, 2009. -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action To From DynCorp International Inc. Corporate credit rating B+/Negative/-- B+/Stable/-- Senior secured BB- Recovery rating 2 Senior unsecured B- Recovery rating 6 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.