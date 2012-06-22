FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
June 22, 2012 / 2:31 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P revises DynCorp outlook to negative

June 22 - Overview
     -- U.S.-based defense contractor DynCorp's credit protection measures 
have not improved to the degree we expected because of lower margins, despite 
some debt reduction. 
     -- We are revising the outlook to negative and affirming the 'B+' 
corporate credit rating. 
     -- The negative outlook reflects the potential for further disruptions in 
earnings from U.S. defense budget pressure, possible shifts in U.S. foreign 
policy, and increased price competition for new contracts. 

Rating Action
On June 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its ratings, 
including the 'B+' corporate credit rating, on U.S.-based DynCorp 
International Inc. and revised the outlook to negative from stable. 

Rationale
Credit protection metrics have not improved as much as we expected over the 
past year because of weak profitability, despite significant debt reduction in 
2011. Debt to EBITDA was 5.3x in the 12 months ending March 30, 2012 (adjusted 
for $90 million of temporary revolver borrowings that the company has since 
repaid), compared with our expectations of 4.5x-5x. The weaker performance was 
mostly due to lower margins that more than offset about $150 million of debt 
reduction in 2011. We expect higher revenues and continued debt reduction to 
push leverage into the 4.5x-5x range over the next 12 months, but increasing 
uncertainty surrounding future demand for DynCorp's services may limit any 
credit ratio improvement. 

The ratings on DynCorp International reflect its "aggressive" financial 
profile due to high debt following a 2010 leveraged buyout by Cerberus Capital 
Management L.P. We assess DynCorp's business risk profile as "weak" because of 
increased price competition, limited contract diversity, the risky nature of 
some of its operations, and possible changes to U.S. foreign policy. The 
ratings benefit somewhat from the firm's leading market positions. 

DynCorp derives almost all of its revenue from the U.S. Defense and State 
departments, which face significant uncertainty in their budgets. In 
particular, because of the huge federal budget deficit and current political 
landscape, we believe that the fiscal 2013 budget will likely not be signed 
into law on time by the start of the fiscal year on Oct. 1, 2012. This could 
delay orders for DynCorp's products, as military funding likely would come via 
a continuing resolution limiting spending to prior-year levels until the 
budget is passed. This could disrupt earnings and cash flow generation. In 
addition, the fiscal 2013 budget proposal does not take into account the 
possible additional $600 billion of cuts over the next decade (starting Jan. 
2, 2013) prompted by the sequestration process. Although we do not believe the 
full amount of cuts will be implemented, further cuts could reduce funding for 
DynCorp's services. 

We believe DynCorp will experience moderate revenue growth over the next 12 
months, but demand may fall in the longer term. DynCorp has significant 
exposure to the Middle East; roughly 75% of the company's sales are related to 
operations in Iraq and Afghanistan. In the near term we believe DynCorp will 
benefit from base consolidations in Afghanistan, as the Army focuses on 
larger, enduring bases. However, while the company does support peacetime 
activities by providing training and judicial support to local governments as 
well as transportation and protection to the State Department, the company 
generates the most revenue during conflicts. With the Iraq war over and the 
war in Afghanistan winding down, long-term demand for DynCorp's services could 
decline, particularly if the poor security situation in the region or shifting 
political priorities reduce the State Department's presence in the Middle 
East.  

Profit margins have deteriorated over the past two years because of lower 
margins on new contracts (especially the LOGCAP contract, which accounts for 
about 45% of sales), increased price competition, efforts by the U.S. 
government to reduce costs and problems in the security business. While sales 
have shown solid growth in recent months, EBITDA margins have fallen to 4.6% 
for the last 12 months ended March 30, 2012, from 7.3% for the same period in 
2010. We expected some of the deterioration, given an unfavorable mix of 
contracts, but unexpected poor performance on certain contracts, particularly 
in the security group, also contributed to the decline. To improve efficiency 
and increase the number of contracts it wins in a more price-competitive 
market, DynCorp recently re-aligned its business development functions and has 
taken actions to lower costs in the supply chain. Although we expect the 
company to see solid revenue growth in 2012 because of increased activity 
under the LOGCAP contract and in the aviation group, margins will likely only 
improve modestly. 

Liquidity
We expect DynCorp International's liquidity to be "adequate" for its near-term 
operational and financial obligations. We believe sources of liquidity will 
exceed uses by at least 1.2x over the next 12 months and that sources will 
exceed uses even if EBITDA were to decline by 15%.

DynCorp was late filing its 2011 10-K because of issues regarding a $34 
million goodwill impairment charge that the company took in the fourth 
quarter, which resulted in a technical default under its credit agreement. To 
preserve liquidity, the company borrowed $90 million under its $150 million 
revolver that matures in 2014 (which had $40 million in letters of credit 
outstanding as of March 30, 2012). On April 9, 2012, the company filed its 
10-K, curing the default and restoring access to the revolver, at which time 
the company repaid the $90 million outstanding. Therefore, cash was elevated 
at $139 million as of March 30, 2012. After adjusting for the subsequent 
paydown, cash was $49 million and revolver availability would have been about 
$110 million. 

We expect free cash flow to be at least $85 million in 2012. The company has 
no debt maturities until 2016 and minimal capital spending requirements. We 
expect the company to maintain adequate cushion in the maximum leverage and 
minimum interest coverage covenants--which use different definitions of debt 
and EBITDA than we use in our credit ratios--in the credit facility. In August 
2011, the company amended its credit facility to relax the leverage covenant, 
which is 5.5x through June 29, 2012, and then falls to 5x through June 28, 
2013. 

Recovery analysis
Please see Standard & Poor's recovery report on DynCorp to be published 
following this release, on RatingsDirect. 

Outlook
The outlook is negative. Operating challenges have prevented credit protection 
measures from improving to levels we had previously anticipated, despite 
significant debt reduction in 2011. While we expect higher earnings over the 
next year, we believe budget pressures at the U.S. Defense and State 
departments or a change in U.S. foreign policy could hurt demand. We could 
lower the rating if a reduction in funding for DynCorp's services, weaker 
margins, or contract losses result in debt to EBITDA greater than 5.5x or FFO 
to debt less than 10% for a sustained period of time. We could revise the 
outlook to stable if new contract wins, better award fee scores on LOGCAP IV, 
and debt reduction result in credit metrics that are more appropriate for the 
rating, including debt to EBITDA between 4.5x-5x. 

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
     -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The 
Aerospace And Defense Industries, June 24, 2009.
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
                                        To                 From
DynCorp International Inc.
 Corporate credit rating                B+/Negative/--     B+/Stable/--
 Senior secured                         BB-
  Recovery rating                       2
 Senior unsecured                       B-
  Recovery rating                       6


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

