TEXT-Fitch raisess Access Bank plc to 'B'/'A-(nga)'

June 22 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded Access Bank Plc's (Access) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'B' from 'B-'. The ratings upgrade follows the upgrade of Access's Support Rating to '4' from '5' and the revision of the bank's Support Rating Floor to 'B' from 'NF'. At the same time, the bank's National Long-term rating was upgraded to 'A-(nga)' from 'BBB-(nga)' and its National Short-term rating to 'F2(nga)' from 'F3(nga)'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this announcement. The ratings upgrades reflect Fitch's view of an increased likelihood of support for Access from the Nigerian authorities if needed. This is driven by Access's perceived increased systemic importance and enhanced franchise following its absorption of the acquired rescued bank, Intercontinental Bank Plc. The combined entity, which was consolidated at end-2011, controls about 8.5% of system assets. Access was established in 1989 and provides banking services through a network of 310 branches and 1,600 ATMs nationwide. The bank has a commercial banking licence with international authorisation. The rating actions are as follows: Access Bank Plc Long-term foreign currency IDR: upgraded to 'B' from 'B-'. Stable Outlook Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B' National Long-term rating: upgraded to 'A-(nga)', from 'BBB-(nga)' National Short-term rating: upgraded to 'F2(nga)' from 'F3(nga)' Viability Rating: unaffected at 'b-' Support Rating: upgraded to '4' from '5' Support Rating Floor: revised to 'B' from 'NF' Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 16 August 2011, 'Evaluating Corporate Governance', dated 13 December 2011 and 'National ratings', dated 19 January 2011 are available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria Evaluating Corporate Governance National Ratings Criteria Nigerian Banks: Key Rating Drivers for the Sector