TEXT-Fitch updates criteria for credit card asset-backed securities
#Market News
June 22, 2012 / 2:51 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch updates criteria for credit card asset-backed securities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Global Credit Card ABS Rating CriteriaJune 22 - Fitch Ratings has published an updated criteria report outlining
the methodology used by Fitch to analyze the ratings for credit card
asset-backed securities. This report updates and replaces the prior report dated
June 28, 2011. There were no substantive changes.

The full ' Global Rating Credit Card ABS Rating Criteria' report is available on
the Fitch web site 'www.fitchratings.com'.

Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.

