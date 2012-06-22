TEXT-Fitch affirms Stanley Black & Decker's at 'A-'

June 22 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed its ratings for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE: SWK), including the company's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A complete list of ratings follows at the end of this release. The Rating Outlook is Stable. The ratings and Outlook for SWK reflect a geographically well-balanced company with leading market positions and strong brand recognition in its various business segments. The ratings also incorporate the cyclicality of certain of the company's end-markets and integration risk associated with its aggressive acquisition strategy, although overall risk is mitigated by merger integration expertise, considerable liquidity, and expectation of decreasing leverage. Revenue growth, enhanced by its acquisitions, as well as cost synergies should expand future cash flow. SWK has demonstrated conservative financial management over the past decade and management remains disciplined in allocating the uses of its free cash flow (FCF). Over the long term, the company expects to deploy, on average, roughly two-thirds of its FCF for acquisition and growth opportunities and to return approximately one-third of FCF to shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases. The company has pursued a growth strategy that has resulted in geographic, end-market and customer diversification. Sales outside of the United States now account for roughly 51% of total revenues, up from roughly 43% in 2008. Additionally, management estimates that revenues directed to the construction and auto markets have declined from roughly 76% of its 2010 pro forma revenues to approximately 61% of 2011 pro forma sales. Reliance on home centers and mass merchants have also decreased, accounting for about 23% of 2011 sales, down from 31% during 2010. Fitch is somewhat concerned that the company continues to do acquisitions at a time when it is still integrating the sizeable Black & Decker (BDK) acquisition, which was completed in 2010. Since 2010, the company has completed 20 other acquisitions, including the purchase of two sizeable entities. During the third quarter of 2011, the company completed the $1.2 billion acquisition of Niscayah, a commercial security firm based in Sweden specializing in electronic security systems. In July 2010, SWK also completed the $451.6 million acquisition of CRC-Evans, a supplier of specialized tools, equipment and services used in the construction of large-diameter oil and natural gas transmission pipelines. The integration risks are mitigated by management's integration expertise as well as the fact that assimilation activities will occur in different business segments, allowing each segment's management team to focus specifically on each individual acquisition. Furthermore, integration remains senior management's top priority and Fitch expects the company to continue to be focused on these initiatives. SWK's leverage (Fitch-calculated ratio of debt to EBITDA) currently remains high at 2.2 times (x) for the latest-twelve-month (LTM) period ending March 31, 2012. Fitch currently projects this ratio will fall below 2.0x by the end of fiscal 2012 with the expectation of higher EBITDA levels and additional debt repayments this year. Interest coverage remains strong at 11.8x for the March 31, 2012 LTM period. The company has solid liquidity with cash of $883.6 million and $196.8 million of borrowings under its $2 billion commercial paper program as of March 31, 2012. SWK continues to generate strong FCF. The company had $275.5 million of FCF for the latest-twelve-month (LTM) period ending March 31,2012 compared with $420.9 million during fiscal year 2011. Fitch expects FCF for 2012 to moderately exceed the level of FCF generated during 2011. The company's operations are exposed to the economic difficulties in Europe. Management estimates that approximately 31% of the company's first quarter 2012 revenues were derived from Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). SWK's EMEA sales activity are somewhat concentrated in more stable economies such as France, the Nordic regions, Germany and the UK. Management indicated that about 16% of its European exposure in terms of volume and revenues is in Portugal, Italy, Spain and Greece. During the first quarter, organic growth in the EMEA region was flat. Fitch's rating takes into account the cyclicality of many of SWK's end-markets. Management estimates that the construction and auto sectors accounted for roughly 61% of its 2011 pro forma revenues. Fitch currently forecasts total U.S. housing starts will increase 15.9%, while home improvement spending is projected to grow 4.5% this year. Private non-residential construction spending in the U.S. is projected to advance 8% while public construction expenditures are forecasted to remain flat in 2012. Fitch expects auto global demand to continue to grow in 2012, with further growth in the U.S. and emerging markets likely to offset sales declines is some other markets, particularly Europe. Fitch affirms the following ratings for SWK with a Stable Outlook as follows: --IDR at 'A-'; --Bank credit facility at 'A-'; --Senior unsecured notes at 'A-'; --Junior subordinated notes at 'BBB'; --Short-term IDR at 'F2'; --Commercial paper (CP) at 'F2'. Additionally, Fitch also affirmed the following ratings: Black & Decker Corporation --IDR at 'A-'; --Senior unsecured notes at 'A-'. Black & Decker Holdings LLC --IDR at 'A-'; --Senior unsecured notes at 'A-'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 12, 2011); --'Treatment of Hybrids in Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis' (December 15, 2011); --'Liquidity Considerations for Corporate Issuers' (June 12, 2007). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology Treatment of Hybrids in Bank Capital Analysis Liquidity Considerations for Corporate Issuers