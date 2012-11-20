FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P: Horace Mann rating unaffected by CEO transition
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 20, 2012 / 4:25 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P: Horace Mann rating unaffected by CEO transition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 20 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on
Horace Mann Educators Corp. (BBB/Stable/--) are not affected by the
announced transition agreement regarding Chief Executive Officer Peter H.
Heckman, in light of his retirement eligibility. The transition agreement
provides that Mr. Heckman will provide continued service as CEO, and
transitional services to his successor through Dec. 31, 2013. Meanwhile, the
Board of Director's Succession Planning Committee has engaged an executive
search firm to assist in selecting a new CEO, considering both internal and
external candidates. We don't believe the departure of Mr. Heckman by year-end
2013 is a concern given the solid management team in place at the executive and
operating-company level and the company's extensive transition planning.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.