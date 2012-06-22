FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch affirms BBVA Consumo 1, 2
June 22, 2012

TEXT-Fitch affirms BBVA Consumo 1, 2

June 22 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed BBVA Consumo 1 and BBVA Consumo 2's
class A notes, and upgraded the B and C notes as follows:

BBVA Consumo 1

EUR146.7m class A notes: affirmed at 'AA-sf'; Outlook Negative 

EUR28.5m class B notes: upgraded to 'BBB+sf' from 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable 

EUR24.0m class C notes: upgraded to 'BBBsf' from 'Bsf'; Outlook Stable

BBVA Consumo 2

EUR241.1m class A notes: affrimed at 'AA-sf'; Outlook Negative 

EUR16.5m class B notes: upgraded to 'BBB+sf' from 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable 

EUR42.8m class C notes: upgraded to 'BBsf' from 'Bsf'; Outlook Stable

The affirmation of the class A notes of each transaction, as well as the 
upgrades of the B and C notes, reflect the availability of significant credit 
enhancement and the improving performance. The ratings and Negative Outlook on 
the class A of each transaction are however constrained by the cap applied by 
Fitch to transactions originated in Spain, and the rating of the Spanish 
sovereign ('BBB'/Negative). The Negative Outlook on the class A notes indicates 
that the notes would be downgraded if Spain was further downgraded.

As a result of its downgrade to 'BBB+'/Negative/'F2' from 'A'/Negative/'F1' on 
11 June 2012, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) is no longer an 
eligible counterparty to support the 'AA-sf' ratings of the class A notes. The 
rating of the class A notes may be downgraded if BBVA fails to take, within 30 
days, any action to remedy its counterparty exposure arising from its roles in 
the transaction as the provider of the collection account, issuer account and 
swap. The transactions' latent counterparty risk to BBVA also limited the 
upgrade of the class B notes of each transaction.

The reserve fund of BBVA Consumo 1 is back to its target level while the one for
BBVA Consumo 2 has almost fully replenished thanks to available excess spread. 
Cumulative default rates remain above original base cases but their pace of 
increase has slowed down. Fitch has adjusted its analysis to reflect lower than 
expected recovery rates in both transactions; recoveries amount to 20% and 17% 
of the defaulted balance to date for Consumo 1 and 2, respectively, as opposed 
to the 40% initially assumed by the agency. The transactions benefit from 
sizeable excess spread however, at around 325bps of each portfolio's performing 
balance, which is also reflected in Fitch's analysis.

As of June 2012, BBVA Consumo 1 had amortised to 13.28% of its original balance 
while BBVA Consumo 2 had amortised to 20.03%. The revolving periods terminated 
in April 2008 and September 2008, respectively, and no early amortisation events
have occurred. 

BBVA Consumo 1 and BBVA Consumo 2 are true sale securitisations of a pool of 
consumer loans originated in Spain by BBVA. The two transactions have similar 
structures, with the main difference being that BBVA Consumo 2 had a significant
portion (44%) of collateral linked to auto loans. 


Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.

The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings.

In addition to the sources of information mentioned in the criteria reports 
above, these rating actions were additionally informed by issuer and servicer 
reports provided by the servicer/originator (BBVA) and the trustee (Europea de 
Titulizacion SGTF, S.A.). 

Applicable criteria, 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria', dated 4 August
2011', 'EMEA Consumer ABS Rating Criteria', dated 14 July 2011 and 'Criteria for
Rating Caps in Global Structured Finance Transactions', dated 9 August 2011 are 
available on www.fitchratings.com.

