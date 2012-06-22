FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch rates Department of Bas-Rhin 'AA'
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 22, 2012 / 3:21 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch rates Department of Bas-Rhin 'AA'

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

June 22 - Fitch Ratings has assigned the Department of Bas-Rhin Long-term
local and foreign currency ratings at 'AA' and a Short-term foreign currency
rating at 'F1+'. The Outlook is Negative.

The ratings of the Department of Bas-Rhin reflect the region's strong
socio-economic profile and the issuer's sound budgetary performance as well as a
high level of self-financing investment. The Negative Outlook reflects
uncertainties related to the status of Bas-Rhin's debt on the proposed creation
of a single council of Alsace. It also takes into account a context of prospects
for subdued economic growth in 2012 and 2013 and a fragile macroeconomic
environment.

Fitch points out, regarding Bas-Rhin, that there are currently uncertainties on
the evolution of the institutional framework. Subject to a referendum to be held
in 2013, the Alsace region and the Departments of Bas-Rhin and Haut-Rhin will
merge into one entity in 2014: the single council of Alsace. This new entity
should improve the effectiveness of the local and regional governments
participating. Due to a lack of information on the technical and legal framework
of the merger, Fitch is unsure how medium-term debt will be accounted for.

A downgrade could result from the inability of the department to control its
operating expenditure and adjust its capital expenditure to its self-financing
capacity (SFC; current balance plus capital revenue) which results in a debt
payback ratio above 10 years.

Bas-Rhin reported a current balance of EUR144m at end-2011 or 16% of current
revenue. Fitch expects the current balance to decrease but still remain robust
at more than 10% of current revenue in 2016. Fitch will monitor the financial
measures taken by the department in the medium term to achieve this goal.

SFC accounted for 91% of the capital expenditure -excluding debt repayment- at
end-2011. Thanks to the effort made by Bas-Rhin to reduce its planned
investments, Fitch estimates that this should allow an SFC of about 85% over
2012-2016.

Direct debt was moderate in 2011 at EUR592m with a maturity of 11 years and 10
months and a debt payback ratio of 4 years. Until 2016, Bas-Rhin aims to keep
the debt payback ratio below six years. With an average of EUR184m per year of
investment planned over 2012-2016, Fitch estimates that the debt payback ratio
could reach a maximum of seven years in 2016, which remains compatible with the
current rating.

Located in Alsace on the German border, and the fifth region of France in terms
of GDP, Bas-Rhin benefits from Germany's dynamic economy. Its favourable
socioeconomic profile gives it an unemployment rate (8.1% at end 2011) below the
national average (9.4%).

Total guaranteed debt was EUR542.6m in 2011 (59.6% of operating revenue) and the
guaranteed annuity (principal plus interest) represented 4.2% of 2011 operating
revenue. Fitch considers risk related to guaranteed debt to be low due to solid
borrower profile (mainly social housing institutions). Non-guaranteed
liabilities of majority-owned companies are moderate.


Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.

The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings.

Applicable criteria, "Tax-Supported Rating Criteria", dated 15 August 2011, and
"International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria outside United
States", dated 5 March 2012, are available on www.fitchratings.com.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria - Outside the
United States

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.