TEXT - Fitch may cut Bellatrix (Eclipse 2005-2) plc

Nov 20 - Fitch Ratings has placed Bellatrix (Eclipse 2005-2) plc’s CMBS Class D notes due January 2017 on Rating Watch Negative (RWN), as follows: GBP1.9m class D (XS0225388700) ‘AAAsf’; on RWN The RWN reflects the recent declaration of a note event of default (NOD), due to a small shortfall in interest paid on this tranche arising on the October interest payment date (IPD). The shortfall (approximately GBP6,000) arose as a result of reduced revenues following recent loan repayments, combined with lumpy issuer senior expenses that were higher in the final quarter of the year. Fitch believes that this small shortfall, which reflects less than 0.001% of the tranche’s original balance, will be repaid at the next IPD, provided issuer expenses revert back to levels observed in the first quarter of previous years. Since the class D notes are now the most senior note outstanding in the structure, the terms and conditions of the note no longer allow for interest to be deferred. Ordinarily, Fitch would reflect an NOD in its ratings by downgrading the affected notes to ‘Dsf’. However, in this case Fitch believes that downgrading the rating to ‘Dsf’ with respect to such a non-material shortfall amount, which is also expected to be repaid at the next IPD, would not reflect the substance of the tranche’s current credit position. Given the amount of subordination to the class D notes (in the form of the unrated class E notes), the risk of principal loss is exceptionally low. Two of the three outstanding loans (accounting for GBP12.8m) are expected to repay in full at their maturities in April 2013. This would be more than sufficient to repay the class D notes, supporting the tranche’s ‘AAAsf’ rating. If senior noteholders choose to direct the trustee to accelerate the notes prior to the next IPD, the probability of the minor interest shortfall on the class D being recovered would rise. This would see the payment of interest and principal combined in the post-enforcement waterfall. As neither acceleration of the notes nor a reduction in the issuer cost ratio is certain, the risk of the class D interest shortfall remaining outstanding or even increasing cannot be eliminated. This supports the RWN, which Fitch will review as more information becomes available (especially concerning issuer expenses) from the January 2013 IPD. Since Fitch’s last rating action in April 2012, the Tintagel House loan has repaid in full (GBP5m), while the final property securing the Admiral Portfolio loan has also been liquidated (yielding GBP1.98m). The GBP515,000 loss on Admiral was allocated in full to the non-rated class E notes, which have been written down to GBP14.5m. Meanwhile these principal collections resulted in full repayment of the Class C notes, as well as a significant reduction in the Class D balance, to GBP2m from GBP4.5m. As noted, of the three loans remaining, two are considered to be strong in credit quality. The collateral securing the Oxford St loan (43%) is made up of a restaurant and car park, located in the heart of Manchester. The retailer and NCP tenants are both subject to leases that expire at the end of 2025. The loan’s interest coverage is strong, supported by a recent 10% increase in rental income, while both Fitch’s and the reported estimate of market value suggests sufficient equity remains to ensure that the loan repays without loss. The Cavendish Square loan (35%) is secured by a high quality office in London’s West End let to Prestbury Investments until 2020. Enhanced by an improvement in lease terms agreed at the end of 2011 (rent increased 25%), Fitch expects the loan to fully repay without loss. The collateral securing the Rivermead Court loan (22%) comprises two office properties in Clevedon, a secondary location just outside Bristol, 83% let to Comet (the rest has been vacant since closing). With the tenant now in administration, the risk of loss on the loan has risen. However, given the loan size, any losses are expected to be absorbed by the Class E notes. If the tenant ceases to make rental payments, Fitch expects the transaction’s liquidity facility to make up the income shortfall. However, the existing note interest shortfalls that have resulted in the RWN do not qualify for liquidity draw-downs.