TEXT-S&P rates Global Blue Acquisition 'B+'
#Market News
June 22, 2012 / 3:26 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates Global Blue Acquisition 'B+'

Reuters Staff

13 Min Read

June 22 - Overview
     -- On May 24, 2012, Netherlands-based holding company Global Blue 
Acquisition B.V. (Global Blue) announced that it has agreed to acquire VAT 
refund operator Global Blue Luxembourg Holdings S.a r.l.
     -- We are assigning our 'B+' long-term corporate credit rating to Global 
Blue.
     -- We are also assigning our 'B+' issue ratings and recovery ratings of 
'3' to the proposed term loans to be borrowed by Global Blue. 
     -- The stable outlook reflects our view that the group will continue to 
generate solid free cash flow, which it will use to reduce debt and maintain 
credit metrics commensurate with a 'B+' rating. 

Rating Action
On June 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B+' 
long-term corporate credit rating to Netherlands-based holding company Global 
Blue Acquisition B.V. (Global Blue; formerly known as Globetrotter Acquisition 
B.V.). The outlook is stable.

At the same time, we assigned our 'B+' issue ratings to the proposed EUR65 
million revolving credit facility, EUR120 million senior secured term loan 
facility A, and EUR277.5 million senior secured term loan facility B, to be 
issued by Global Blue. We have assigned a recovery rating of '3' to these 
facilities, indicating our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the 
event of a payment default.

The issue ratings on the proposed senior secured credit facilities are based 
on draft documentation dated June 14, 2012. As such, these ratings are subject 
to our review of the final documentation.

Rationale
The rating on Global Blue reflects our view of the group's "highly leveraged" 
financial risk profile and its "fair" business risk profile. 

The rating on Global Blue is primarily constrained by the group's high 
leverage, which is partly offset by its good capacity to generate free 
operating cash flows and a swift amortization schedule for senior debt. 

On May 24, 2012, funds advised by private equity companies Silver Lake 
Technology Management, LLC and Partners Group AG announced that they have 
agreed to acquire VAT refund operator Global Blue Luxembourg Holdings S.a 
r.l., through holding company Global Blue. We understand that about 60% of the 
consideration for the acquisition will be contributed by Silver Lake, Partners 
Group, and management in the form of convertible preferred equity certificates 
(CPECs). Under our criteria, we consider these to be debt-like obligations. 
However we understand that these certificates are contractually and 
structurally subordinated to the senior secured credit facilities. The CPECs 
will sit at Global Blue's ultimate parent company Globetrotter Investment & Co 
S.C.A. and no interest or principal can be paid in cash on these securities 
while the senior secured credit facilities are outstanding. 

From a senior debt perspective, post-transaction leverage is lower than what 
we have seen in comparable transactions. At the end of fiscal 2013 (the year 
ending March 31, 2013), we forecast Standard & Poor's-adjusted financial 
metrics (including CPECs) of approximately 10x debt to EBITDA, 2x EBITDA 
interest cover, and free operating cash flow to debt of about 3%. When 
excluding the CPECs, this corresponds to a level of approximately 4x adjusted 
debt to EBITDA, 4x adjusted EBITDA interest cover, and adjusted free operating 
cash flow to debt of about 7%. 

The fair business risk profile reflects our view that Global Blue's business 
model, which primarily consists of VAT refund services to international 
travelers, is fairly small-scale, with growth prospects ultimately depending 
on the number and purchasing trends of travelers from emerging markets. This 
leaves Global Blue somewhat exposed to event risk and potential travel 
disruptions, the risk of regulatory changes in European travel regulation and 
VAT policies, and, as a result, potential volatility of earnings and demand 
generation, in our view. Still, the group's track record of double-digit sales 
growth, its healthy profitability as reflected in a reported EBITDA margin 
above 35%, and positive demand trends in travel retail, are supportive rating 
factors. 

Liquidity
We assess Global Blue's liquidity as "adequate," according to our liquidity 
criteria. We expect the company's liquidity sources--including cash, funds 
from operations (FFO), and available credit facilities--to amply exceed uses 
by more than 1.2x over the next 12 months, even in the event of a moderate 
unforeseen decline in EBITDA. While the business is not capital intensive, its 
seasonal cycle and the potential for downside swings, owing to the risk of 
travel disruption, require a certain cushion of liquidity sources and headroom 
under financial covenants. 

Our liquidity assessment is based on the following factors and assumptions:
     -- Liquidity sources for the next 12 months mainly include a nominal cash 
balance of EUR30 million at closing. 
     -- The company's liquidity is also supported by a EUR65 million revolving 
credit facility (RCF), of which EUR25 million will be drawn at closing. We 
understand that the drawn amount will be repaid within one year from the 
closing date. This facility will fall due in 2017.
     -- We anticipate that Global Blue will generate about EUR60 million of FFO 
in fiscal 2013 that comfortably covers the company's obligation to repay the 
initial revolver drawing. 
     -- Liquidity uses for the next 12 months mainly include our assumptions 
of EUR20 million in working capital needs and EUR10 million of capital 
expenditures (capex). We do not expect any dividend payments over the next 12 
months. 
     -- The company has a favorable debt maturity profile with a manageable 
annual amortization until 2018 when the EUR277.5 million term loan B will become
available. 
     -- We anticipate that the company will have adequate headroom (at least 
25%) under its financial maintenance covenants. 

Recovery analysis
The proposed senior secured credit facilities comprising a EUR65 million RCF, 
EUR120 million term loan A, and EUR277.5 million term loan B to be borrowed by 
Global Blue are rated 'B+', in line with the corporate credit rating. The 
recovery rating of '3' indicates our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) 
recovery for senior secured debtholders in the event of a payment default. 

The recovery and issue ratings are underpinned by our valuation of the group 
as a going concern, given that it serves a key function in the niche VAT 
refund segment, of which it owns a high market share. In addition, Global Blue 
has a broad customer base and long-term relationships with European merchants. 
The recovery and issue ratings also reflect the group's security package which 
we view as less than comprehensive (due to the absence of tangible fixed 
assets) and typical leveraged loan documentation. The recovery ratings are 
constrained, however, by the asset-light nature of the company's business 
model, with no significant value attached to tangible assets. 

We expect the senior secured debtholders to benefit from the security package, 
which will include share pledges over all the issuers' and guarantors' 
outstanding shares, security over bank accounts, and security over certain 
intercompany loans.

All the debt facilities will be guaranteed by subsidiaries with EBITDA that 
exceeds 5%. The guarantors will constitute 85% of the group's EBITDA and gross 
assets.

The senior secured facility agreement benefits from a typical package of four 
maintenance covenants, including maximum leverage, minimum interest cover, 
minimum cash flow cover, and maximum capex amount. The documentation also 
includes nonfinancial covenants with typical carve-outs. The nonfinancial 
covenants include restrictions on issuing additional debt, with carve-outs for 
a maximum general basket of debt of EUR20 million, restrictions on permitted 
payments if the group's leverage ratio exceeds 2.5x, and a restriction on 
permitted loans to non-guarantor subsidiaries of more than EUR25 million. 

We assume the primary insolvency proceedings would likely take place in 
Switzerland where the group has its headquarters and takes management 
decisions. We view Switzerland as a creditor-friendly jurisdiction.

To determine recoveries, we simulate a hypothetical default scenario. In this 
scenario, we assume: 
     -- A combination of top-line pressures and lower transaction volumes as a 
result of a weak economic environment; 
     -- Persistently high unemployment levels and potential swings in foreign 
exchange; 
     -- Loss of merchant contracts owing to increased competition; and 
     -- Increasing interest rates and margins on the credit facilities, to 
reflect the higher risk resulting from the borrower's simulated deterioration 
in creditworthiness.

Under this scenario, we contemplate a payment default in calendar-year 2015, 
triggered by the group's inability to meet interest payments and scheduled 
amortization payments. At the point of default, we anticipate that EBITDA will 
have declined to about EUR60 million.

We use a market multiple methodology to determine Global Blue's stressed 
enterprise value. We use a multiple of 5.5x, taking into account the group's 
business risk profile and its similarly rated peers. We therefore arrive at a 
stressed gross enterprise value of EUR330 million. From this, we deduct 7% 
enforcement costs, 50% of pension deficit, and local working capital 
facilities. This yields a net stressed enterprise value of approximately EUR294 
million.

At default, we project that there would be about EUR450 million of senior 
secured facilities and associated six-months' prepetition interest 
outstanding. Therefore, based on the above valuation, we believe that senior 
secured debtholders could receive recovery in the 50%-70% range.

Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our view that the company should be able to 
sustain at least low-double-digit revenue growth and EBITDA margin of at least 
35%, based on favorable dynamics of its business model and international 
travel trends. The ratings do not leave any headroom for additional debt or 
the refinancing of the CPECs by more senior and cash-paying debt. 

We could lower the rating if Global Blue's credit metrics fail to improve 
owing to unexpected adverse business trends caused by declining travel, 
regulatory change, or operating setbacks. If Global Blue opts for a more 
aggressive financial policy on the back of dividend payments, or if it chooses 
to replace the CPECs with a pure debt-like instrument, we would also consider 
a downgrade. In particular, downward rating pressure could arise if Global 
Blue's adjusted EBITDA interest cover ratio falls below 1.0x (3.0x when 
excluding non-cash interest elements) or if its free cash flow generation 
turns negative. 

At this stage, a positive rating action over the next 12 months is unlikely in 
our view, given our expectation of high adjusted total leverage (including 
CPECs) during the period and the revenue growth assumptions that we have 
already factored into our base-case scenario. 

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 
May 27, 2009
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

Ratings List
New Rating; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

Global Blue
 Corporate Credit Rating                B+/Stable/--       
 Senior Secured
  EUR277.5 mil B bank ln due 12/31/2019 B+                 
   Recovery Rating                      3                  
  EUR65 mil RCF                         B+                 
   Recovery Rating                      3                  
  EUR120 mil A bank ln                  B+                 
   Recovery Rating                      3                  



Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.