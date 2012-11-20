TEXT - S&P on ABN AMRO Bank N.V.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 20 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that its ‘AAA’ rating and stable outlook on the ABN AMRO Bank N.V. covered bond program and issuances under this program are unaffected by our lowering of the rating on the covered bond issuer, ABN AMRO Bank N.V. (ABN AMRO), to ‘A’ from ‘A+’ on Nov. 16, 2012. The outlook on the issuer is stable (see “ABN AMRO Ratings Lowered To ‘A’ On Increased Economic Risks In The Netherlands; Outlook Stable”). According to our covered bonds methodology, we use the long-term issuer credit rating (ICR) on the issuer, ABN AMRO, to determine the rating on the covered bond program (see “Revised Methodology And Assumptions For Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds,” published on Dec. 16, 2009). By combining the asset-liability maturity mismatch (ALMM) risk classification and the program categorization (see table 4 of the 2009 ALMM risk criteria), we calculate the maximum potential rating on the covered bond program based on the number of notches of uplift the program can achieve from the ICR on the issuing bank. ABN AMRO’s covered bond program benefits from six notches of uplift above the ‘A’ ICR on ABN AMRO, and would now need five notches of uplift to reach a ‘AAA’ rating. If the number of available notches of uplift exceeds the number of notches of uplift needed to reach a ‘AAA’ rating, the unused notches provide a cushion against any downgrade of the issuing bank when the available credit enhancement level of the program equals or exceeds the target credit enhancement. If the number of available notches is equal to the number of notches of uplift needed to reach a ‘AAA’ rating, we typically revise the outlook on the covered bond program to reflect the outlook on the bank. This is because a further downgrade of the bank would automatically result in a downgrade of the covered bonds. Prior to the downgrade of ABN AMRO, the covered bond program benefited from two unused notches of uplift. Following the downgrade, the program benefits from one unused notch of uplift and therefore the rating and stable outlook on the program are unaffected by the lowering of the rating on ABN AMRO. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)