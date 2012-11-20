TEXT-Fitch assigns FTA Santander Consumer Spain Auto 2012-1 final rating

Nov 20 - Fitch Ratings has assigned F.T.A., Santander Consumer Spain Auto 2012-1's asset-backed fixed-rate notes, due on November 2025, the following final rating: EUR425m class A: 'A-sf'; Outlook Stable This is the ninth consumer securitisation originated in Spain by Santander Consumer, E.F.C., S.A. a wholly-owned and fully integrated subsidiary of Santander Consumer Finance (SCF; 'BBB+'/Negative/'F2') whose ultimate parent is Banco Santander (Santander; 'BBB+'/Negative/'F2'). The rating addresses the payment of interest and the ultimate payment of principal on the class A, in accordance with the terms and conditions of the documentation. The notes will be collateralised by a static pool of auto loan receivables, so the composition of the pool will not change due to the acquisition of new assets. Nevertheless, all the principal amounts received from the loans, up to a total amount of 20% of the outstanding balance of the loans, are retained in a principal reinvestment account. The arranger has established this account in order to increase the average life of the notes, given the definition of the principal available funds as the difference of the outstanding balance of the notes minus the sum of the outstanding balance of the non-defaulted collateral and the outstanding amounts of the principal reinvestment account. Hence, the amortisation of the notes will start once the principal amounts received are higher than 20%. The provisional portfolio consists of 55,441 loan contracts, with an outstanding principal balance of EUR549.9m. It has a weighted average seasoning of eleven months. The loans have been granted by Santander Consumer to individuals (95.6%) and SMEs (4.4%) to buy new (70.7%) and used cars (29.3%). The portfolio is highly granular in terms of the regional distribution within Spain and debtor concentration. Santander Consumer provided loan-by-loan information on the collateral, vintages for auto loan receivables on defaults and recoveries and dynamic delinquency data for new and used cars covering nine years of history. Fitch has analysed the portfolio's credit risk and formed a base case default and recovery expectation for used and new cars auto loan receivables. Fitch's base case loss rate equals 4.8% and 8.5% for new and used cars, respectively. Initial credit enhancement for the class A notes, equivalent to 25.0% of the original collateral balance, is provided by the subordination of unrated loan B (15.0%), plus a reserve fund of 10.0% which will be funded through a subordinated loan. The transaction will also benefit from the liquidity provided by the reserve fund and commingling and liquidity reserve since closing. The issuer is a special purpose vehicle regulated by Spanish Securitisation Law 19/1992 and Royal Decree 926/1998. The fund will be legally represented and managed by Santander de Titulizacion, S.G.F.T, S.A., a limited liability company incorporated under Spanish law, whose activities are limited to the management of securitisation funds. Counterparty triggers 'BBB'/'F2' have been defined within the documentation to mitigate any potential counterparty risk that could arise on the SPV bank and principal account bank providers (SCF). While Fitch acknowledges this definition is marginally outside the 'BBB+'/'F2' triggers defined within the agency's counterparty criteria, Fitch believes the transaction triggers are sufficiently robust to support the current class A notes' rating of 'A-sf'. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. The information used to assess the ratings was provided by J.P. Morgan Securities PLC and Santander Consumer, ECF, S.A. Applicable criteria, 'EMEA Consumer ABS Rating Criteria', dated 12 July 2012, 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria', dated 06 Jun 2012, 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions', dated 30 May 2012, 'Criteria for Servicing Continuity Risk in Structured Finance', dated 10 August 2012, 'Criteria for Rating Caps in Global Structured Finance Transactions ', dated 2 August 2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Criteria for Servicing Continuity Risk in Structured Finance Criteria for Rating Caps in Global Structured Finance Transactions EMEA Consumer ABS Rating Criteria Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions