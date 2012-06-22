RPT - Fitch affirms Danske Bank's category C covered bonds at 'AAA'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) June 22 (Reuters) - LONDON, June 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Danske Bank's ('A'/Negative/'F1') covered bonds secured by pool C at 'AAA'. The rating is based on Danske Bank's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A' and a Discontinuity Factor (D-Factor) of 24.9 % for the category C covered bonds, the combination of which enables the C covered bonds to be rated as high as 'AA+' on a probability of default (PD) basis, provided that the overcollateralisation (OC) between the cover assets and the covered bonds is sufficient to sustain the corresponding stress scenario. The OC supporting a 'AA+' rating on a PD basis is 28.0%, which is below the lowest OC observed of the past 12 months of 30.4%. The supporting OC also provides for more than 51% recoveries on the covered bonds in a 'AAA' scenario, which allows for a one-notch uplift above the rating on a PD basis to 'AAA'. The D-Factor assigned to the category C covered bonds reflects the strength of the asset segregation under the Danish legislation, taking into account residual set-off and claw back risks; the feasibility of the transition to an alternative cover pool manager; and the strength of the regulatory framework. The liquidity gap component of the D-Factor is driven by Fitch's view of the likelihood of a Swedish or Norwegian commercial loan portfolio being liquidated within the 12 months extendible maturity in a stressed environment and the issuer's commitment to include liquid assets in the cover pool covering three months of interest when it is rated below 'A'. The D-Factor also reflects the complexity that derivatives add to the alternative manager's responsibilities after issuer insolvency, the potential difficulties in replacing the swap counterparties and the liquidity risk posed by potential swap termination payments. As of May 2012, the cover pool amounted to SEK21.6bn or EUR2.6bn and consisted of 3,820 commercial mortgage loans secured by the properties located in Sweden. The top 10 largest borrower exposures amounts to 15% of the cover pool balance. While 8% of the cover assets relate to special purpose vehicle financings, the remainder is granted to small and medium sized borrowers. The cover pool is well seasoned (about four years) with a current indexed loan-to-value (LTV) of 59%. About 34% of the mortgage loans are secured by retail properties, 34% by rental housing, 24% industrial properties and the remainder 8% - agriculture and cooperative housing. As of 25 June 2012, Danske Bank intends to gradually add Norwegian commercial assets to the pool which can initially represent up to 20% of the total cover pool C balance. The Norwegian commercial portfolio analysed by Fitch is highly concentrated with top 10 borrower exposure representing 22% of the Norwegian portfolio. The cover pool is equally well seasoned (about four years) with current indexed LTV of 52%. About 56% of the commercial mortgage loans are secured by retail properties, 20% by cooperative housing, 17% by industrial properties and the remaining 8% by agricultural properties and rental housing. The inclusion of the Norwegian commercial mortgage portfolio has some positive impact on the concentration overall, but given its relatively small size, it does not have significant impact on the expected loss of the portfolio and supporting OC. The expected loss on the combined commercial asset portfolio is 16.3% in a 'AAA' rating scenario. Fitch compared the cash flows from the cover pool in a wind-down situation, subject to stressed defaults and losses, and under the management of a third party, to the payments due under the covered bonds. Maturity mismatches are assumed to be bridged through a portfolio sale occurring at a discounted sale price. The weighed average life (WAL) of the assets in the cover pool is about 13 years, compared to the estimated WAL of about four years for the covered bonds. Both Norwegian and Swedish commercial assets are floating rate, SEK-/NOK- denominated, whereas the bonds can been issued in EUR, SEK, DKK and NOK at a fixed rate and variable rate. At present, interest rate and currency risks are hedged via swaps with Danske Bank. Swap termination payments rank pari-passu with the covered bonds, which could lead to liquidity constraints following a default of the swap counterparty. The mark to market of the swaps is currently in favour of the cover pool and amounts to DKK395M or EUR53M. In line with its Covered Bond Counterparty Criteria, published on 13 March 2012 at www.fitchratings.com, upon the downgrade of the issuer below 'A'/'F1', the covered bond rating on a PD basis could be capped at the rating of the issuer should the exposure be material and in the absence of structural mitigants. If the swap termination payment risk is mitigated in the program, the rating of Danske's C covered bonds could be maintained at 'AAA' if the issuer was rated at least 'A-'. Fitch is proposing enhancements to its criteria (see: 'Fitch: Proposed Enhancements to Covered Bonds Criteria to Increase Transparency' dated 16 May 2012 at www.fitchratings.com). Although this is not expected to impact the rating of the covered bonds, it could impact the minimum IDR at which the ratings could be maintained at 'AAA'. (Reporting By Joan Gralla)