TEXT-S&P places Aviation Capital 'BBB' rtg on watch negative

Overview -- Aircraft operating lessor Aviation Capital Group has performed below our expectations over the past year. -- We are placing our ratings, including the 'BBB' corporate credit rating, on CreditWatch with negative implications. -- We will assess the company's credit prospects, focusing on expected lease rates, capital spending, and debt. Rating Action On June 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed all of its ratings, including the 'BBB' corporate credit rating, on Newport Beach, Calif.-based aircraft lessor Aviation Capital Group Corp. (ACG) on CreditWatch with negative implications. Rationale The CreditWatch placement reflects that ACG's credit metrics have been weaker than we had expected over the past year. Over that period, funds from operations (FFO) to debt has averaged less than 7%, weaker than the 10%-12% average for other rated aircraft lessors, all of which we rate lower than ACG. We previously indicated we could lower our ratings on ACG if we conclude that earnings and cash flow are not likely to recover, resulting in FFO to debt remaining in the mid- to high-single-digit percent area. ACG is a major provider of aircraft operating leases, with a fleet of over 250 owned and managed primarily new-technology aircraft. CreditWatch Our CreditWatch review will focus on our expectations for the company's portfolio lease yield, capital spending, and debt and whether we believe the company's financial profile will return to previous levels. However, we would expect any rating downgrade to be limited to one notch. Our ratings on ACG incorporate one notch credit for potential support from parent Pacific Life Co. Related Criteria And Research -- General Criteria: Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List CreditWatch Action To From Aviation Capital Group Corp. Corporate credit rating BBB/Watch Neg/-- BBB/Stable/-- Senior unsecured BBB-/Watch Neg BBB- Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.