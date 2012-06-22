FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P places Aviation Capital 'BBB' rtg on watch negative
June 22, 2012 / 4:57 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P places Aviation Capital 'BBB' rtg on watch negative

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Overview
     -- Aircraft operating lessor Aviation Capital Group has performed below 
our expectations over the past year.
     -- We are placing our ratings, including the 'BBB' corporate credit 
rating, on CreditWatch with negative implications.
     -- We will assess the company's credit prospects, focusing on expected 
lease rates, capital spending, and debt.

Rating Action
On June 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed all of its 
ratings, including the 'BBB' corporate credit rating, on Newport Beach, 
Calif.-based aircraft lessor Aviation Capital Group Corp. (ACG) on CreditWatch 
with negative implications.

Rationale
The CreditWatch placement reflects that ACG's credit metrics have been weaker 
than we had expected over the past year. Over that period, funds from 
operations (FFO) to debt has averaged less than 7%, weaker than the 10%-12% 
average for other rated aircraft lessors, all of which we rate lower than ACG. 
We previously indicated we could lower our ratings on ACG if we conclude that 
earnings and cash flow are not likely to recover, resulting in FFO to debt 
remaining in the mid- to high-single-digit percent area. 

ACG is a major provider of aircraft operating leases, with a fleet of over 250 
owned and managed primarily new-technology aircraft. 

CreditWatch
Our CreditWatch review will focus on our expectations for the company's 
portfolio lease yield, capital spending, and debt and whether we believe the 
company's financial profile will return to previous levels. However, we would 
expect any rating downgrade to be limited to one notch. Our ratings on ACG 
incorporate one notch credit for potential support from parent Pacific Life 
Co. 

Related Criteria And Research
     -- General Criteria: Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

Ratings List
CreditWatch Action
                                        To                    From
Aviation Capital Group Corp.
 Corporate credit rating                BBB/Watch Neg/--      BBB/Stable/--
 Senior unsecured                       BBB-/Watch Neg        BBB-


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

