TEXT-Fitch affirms Vermont Muni Bond Bank bonds at 'AA'

Nov 20 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'AA' rating on Vermont Municipal Bond Bank bonds issued under the 1988 general resolution that are rated by Fitch. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The bonds are secured by local government borrower loan repayments and debt service reserve funds. A state moral obligation on the reserve fund provides additional credit enhancement and is the basis for the rating. KEY RATING DRIVERS STATE MORAL OBLIGATION PLEDGE: The 'AA' rating, two notches below the State of Vermont's 'AAA' general obligation (GO) rating, reflects the security provided by the state's moral obligation to replenish the debt service reserve fund if needed. IMPORTANCE OF BOND BANK: Fitch believes that a rating linked to the state's general credit quality rather than the intended source of bond repayment is warranted by the bank's longstanding role and broad state purpose of providing lower cost financing for local governments in the state as well as the demonstrated state support for the program. STATE INVOLVEMENT IN THE PROGRAM: The bond bank is an entity of the state, whose directors are the state treasurer and gubernatorial appointees. In addition to the moral obligation mechanism, the provision to intercept state aid indicates the further involvement of the state in the program. CREDIT PROFILE Established in 1970, the Vermont Municipal Bond Bank is administered by a five-member board consisting of four gubernatorial appointees and the state treasurer. The bond bank issues bonds and uses the proceeds to make loans to local government borrowers throughout the state. Borrowers include cities, towns, counties, school districts and other local governments. Almost all loans are backed by a general obligation pledge of the local borrower, with a very limited number backed by utility pledges. The program's debt service reserve fund, which is sized at the least of maximum annual debt service, 125% of average annual debt service, or 10% of bond proceeds, is funded with bond proceeds. The bonds are supported by a state moral obligation to replenish the debt service reserve fund if it falls below the minimum specified level. By Vermont law, the chair of the bond bank shall, by Feb. 1 of each year, certify to the governor if additional funds are necessary to restore the reserve to its required level. Such funds shall be requested by the governor by March 1. The general assembly is then legally authorized but not legally obligated to appropriate money to maintain the reserve funds at the required level. Evidencing further involvement of the state, if a borrower failed to make its scheduled loan repayment, the bond bank would certify the failure with the state treasurer and the state treasurer would divert appropriated state aid payable to the defaulting borrower. Loan payments are due 15 days before bond payment dates. Neither the intercept nor the moral obligation has ever been utilized, because no borrower has defaulted on a loan repayment since the bond bank began operations. Although there is no change in the rating, the current rating affirmation reflects the application of Fitch's moral obligation criteria rather than the pool criteria that had been used to rate the bonds in the past. The change follows the publication of a new quantitative approach to rating state revolving funds and leveraged municipal loan pools (criteria dated May 21, 2012). According to Fitch's criteria, 'Rating Guidelines for Moral Obligations', dated April 20, 2012, a rating may be linked to that of the moral obligation provider, notching down from its rating rather than up from the primary security's rating, in certain limited circumstances. The bond bank's 1988 general resolution bonds display characteristics that permit such linking to the moral obligation provider, the State of Vermont. The bank is a state entity that serves a broad state purpose of providing lower cost financing to municipalities in the state. The projects financed are for basic infrastructure of the participating local governments. The bond bank has been in existence since 1970, and the current resolution dates to 1988. The provision to intercept state aid if a local borrower fails to pay is further proof of the state's involvement in the program, and the state clearly recognizes the moral obligation in its own GO debt disclosure. For more information on the State of Vermont's general credit quality, see 'Fitch Rates Vermont's $90MM GOs 'AAA'; Outlook Stable' dated Sept. 17, 2012 and available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' (Aug. 14, 2012); --'U.S. State Government Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' (Aug. 14, 2012); --'Rating Guidelines for Moral Obligations' (April 20, 2012).