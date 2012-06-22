FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 22, 2012 / 5:12 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates Nykredit Realkredit covered bonds

Reuters Staff

14 Min Read

June 22 - OVERVIEW
     -- We have assigned a preliminary 'AAA/Stable' long-term rating and a 
'A-1+' short-term rating to Nykredit Realkredit's Capital Centre I and two 
issuances of "realkreditobligationer" out of its Capital Centre I.
     -- The portfolio backing the bonds consists of primarily second-lien 
loans secured on mainly residential, but also commercial and multifamily 
mortgages in Denmark.
     -- We have assigned these ratings based on our criteria for rating 
covered bonds. However, certain aspects of the methodologies and assumptions 
underlying these criteria are under review. As a result of this review, our 
future methodologies and assumptions applied to rate covered bonds may differ 
from the current criteria. The ratings on all covered bonds expected to be 
drawn under this program may be affected as a result of this review.
  
LONDON (Standard & Poor's) June 22, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services 
today assigned a preliminary 'AAA' long-term credit rating and a 'A-1+' 
short-term rating to Nykredit Realkredit A/S's (A+/Stable/A-1) Capital Centre 
I and two issuances of "realkreditobligationer" (RO; Danish 
legislation-enabled mortgage bonds) out of its Capital Centre I. The outlook 
is stable (see list below).

Standard & Poor's ratings address timely payment of interest and ultimate 
payment of principal on or before legal final maturity of the bonds.

Nykredit Realkredit's Capital Centre I is a new capital center with separate 
program documentation. The ROs issued out of the capital center rank pari 
passu with each other and there is no cross-collateralization between Capital 
Center I and the issuer's other existing capital centers. 

Nykredit Realkredit's "saerligt daekkede obligationer" (SDO; Danish 
legislation-enabled covered bonds) and ROs mainly differ in the regulatory 
requirement to regularly revalue the collateral and eventually post additional 
overcollateralization if the collateral registered for SDOs experiences 
market-value declines. We understand that ROs do not have this requirement, 
and will therefore attract different risk weightings. Furthermore, we would 
expect the ratings on the covered bonds issued out of Capital Centre I to be 
more reliant on the issuer's active management of the overcollateralization to 
support the currently assigned ratings. 

We understand that Nykredit Realkredit typically funds new mortgage lending by 
issuing SDOs. However, the issuer will use this capital center to fund 
fixed-rate mortgage loans via ROs to support its two-tier mortgage lending 
model. The new model foresees that first-lien mortgage loans with lower 
loan-to-value (LTV) ratios will typically be financed or refinanced with SDOs 
from Capital Centres E and H. Nykredit Realkredit will fund the second-lien 
mortgage loans (higher LTV tier) through the issuance of ROs in Capital Centre 
I (bonds matching the maturity of the loan) and G (bonds which are refinanced 
over the life of the loan). Loans included in Capital Centres G and I are not 
offered with interest-only features.

Nykredit Realkredit will start to issue covered bonds out of its Capital 
Centre I on June 25, 2012. However, we do not expect the capital center to 
grow in line with new origination growth. In addition, given the current 
funding preference of Danish mortgage customers to adjustable-rate mortgages, 
we expect issuance from Capital Centre I to dwarf the other capital centers 
incorporated in Nykredit Realkredit's two-tier funding model. The mortgage 
assets in the capital center will consist of a combination of loans secured by 
commercial and residential properties. 

Table 1
Expected Bond Maturity Distribution As Of Sept. 30, 2012

Bond characteristics   Vol.
                      (Thousand DKK)        %

Fixed-rate 10 years   451.6             71.86
Fixed-rate 30 years   176.8             28.14
Total                 628.4            100.00

If the issuer becomes insolvent, the covered bondholders will have recourse to 
a separate, ringfenced capital center, and a capital center reserve fund. 
Furthermore, an assigned administrator ("Kurator") will administer the cover 
pool, and if necessary, refinance or "convert" the mortgage loans.

The majority of loans in Capital Centre I are located outside Copenhagen. 

Table 2
Expected Geographical Distribution (%)

Denmark                    100.00
   Copenhagen               29.56
   Zealand                  17.16
   Central Jutland          22.29
   South Denmark            19.84
   North Jutland            11.15


We expect issuance of ROs from Capital Centre I to accelerate should the value 
of Danish properties decline, resulting in higher LTV ratios. Issuance volume 
from Capital Centre I may also increase if Danish mortgage borrowers generally 
move toward fixed interest rates.

Reflecting Nykredit Realkredit's two-tier lending model, the collateral in 
this capital center shows higher than average LTVs compared with similar 
property types refinanced with SDOs. All else being equal, continued property 
price declines could further increase LTVs, which could negatively affect our 
assessment of the mortgage assets' credit quality. This could potentially 
result in increased target credit enhancement levels that we deem to be 
commensurate to support the currently assigned ratings for the covered bonds 
issued out of Capital Centre I. 

Table 3
Expected Property Distribution By Type (%)

Residential                     76.14
Agriculture                      7.37
Private Rental (commercial)      7.26
Office                           7.81
Tier 1 (hotels, leisure, etc.)   0.17
Retail                           0.33
Industry                         0.14
Subsidized housing               0.78

Capital Centre I is the second center set up mainly to finance second-tier 
(higher LTV) mortgage lending in Denmark. We have currently not observed any 
significantly different funding costs for this type of mortgage lending 
compared with other mortgage products. Should we observe an increase in 
funding costs for second-tier lending, we may reflect the different investor 
perception by adjusting our refinancing assumptions accordingly. 

We have reviewed the expected asset and cash flow information provided and 
projected as of Sept. 30, 2012 to determine a "category 1" program 
categorization for Capital Centre I and a current asset-liability mismatch 
(ALMM) measure of "low". According to our covered bond criteria, the 
combination of both factors potentially allows for a seven-notch uplift above 
the issuer credit rating (see "Revised Methodology And Assumptions For 
Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds," published on Dec. 
16, 2009).

Comparing our assessment of the target credit enhancement with the expected 
available credit enhancement, we believe that the cover pool will be able to 
fully support the potential rating uplift for our 'AAA' rating on these 
legislation-enabled mortgage bonds. 

The stable outlook reflects our current view that adverse changes to our 
counterparty credit rating on Nykredit Realkredit, or to our ALMM measure, 
would not automatically result in a change to the covered bond ratings. We 
also believe that Nykredit Realkredit has the ability and willingness to 
manage the covered bonds at conditions commensurate with the preliminary 
ratings that we have assigned. 

Table 4
Capital Centre I's expected Key Characteristics (As Of Sept. 30, 2012)

Classification of ALMM mismatch                    Low
Program categorization                               1
Maximum potential rating                           AAA
Expected available credit enhancement (%)        16.20
Target credit enhancement commensurate with
the maximum potential covered bond rating (%)    13.54

Note that we calculate the current credit enhancement as (assets - 
liabilities)/liabilities. 
   
EXPECTED TRANSACTION SUMMARY AND PORTFOLIO CHARACTERISTICS

Table 5
Expected Key Portfolio Characteristics (As Of Sept. 30, 2012)

Total principal balance (DKK)     732,185,166
Bonds outstanding (DKK)           628,461,586
Total number of loans                   1,234
Largest loan value (DKK)           17,331,997
Average loan (DKK)                    509,288

Weighted-average LTV ratio (whole pool 75.69%) 

Commercial (%)                     63.64
Residential (%)                    79.55

Prior rankings       (whole pool 100.00%) 


Level of arrears (whole pool 0.24%)

Commercial (%)                     0.26
Residential (%)                    0.24

Defaulted loans   (whole pool 0.00%)

Weighted-average seasoning (whole pool - 73.9 months)

Commercial                              168.8
Residential                              44.1

Proportion of fixed-rate mortgages (%)     100.00
Proportion of repayment loans (%)          100.00
Top 20 loans as % of pool                   16.48
Reserve fund (% of assets)                  14.17

Reserve fund composition:

Nykredit SDOs (%) (several capital centers)  43.76
Nykredit ROs (%)     (several capital centers)   38.45
Other Danish covered bonds (%)                6.44
'AAA' government bonds (%)                   11.36
Cash (%)                                     14.08

 Based on Standard & Poor's adjusted calculation.
 Percentage of pool with prior ranks 
LTV--Loan-to-value.
IOF--Interest-only feature.

ROs--"Realkreditobligationer".
SDOs--"saerligt daekkede obligationer".
  
Our credit analysis accounts for these characteristics and comprises: 
     -- The determination of the weighted-average foreclosure frequency (WAFF) 
ratio, which we essentially base on the underlying borrowers' LTV ratio; and 
     -- The determination of the weighted-average loss severity (WALS) ratio, 
which we derive from the LTV ratio and the expected market-value decline of 
the property. 
  
The product of the WAFF and WALS is the net loss that we assume may affect the 
portfolio in a 'AAA' scenario. At a 'AAA' rating level, the closing WAFF and 
WALS results are:

WAFF                   15.14%
WALS                   94.64%

Assumed net credit loss
(WAFF x WALS)                            14.33%

Nykredit Realkredit has stated that it currently intends to refinance and 
originate new fixed interest-rate loans with LTV ratios between 60% for 
residential and 45% for commercial and the maximum LTV ratios available under 
the legislation in Capital Centre I. We expect the issuer to expand the 
capital center by including loans that have a similar credit composition as 
the current projected loan quality in Capital Centre I. However, given the 
current small size of the capital center and the relatively high concentration 
of certain large loans, small changes to the capital center's credit 
composition may affect the level of overcollateralization required to maintain 
the assigned preliminary ratings. 

The issuer has stated its intention to maintain the current assigned 
preliminary ratings, and hence a level of overcollateralization, which is 
commensurate with the assigned 'AAA' ratings. 

POTENTIAL EFFECTS OF PROPOSED CRITERIA CHANGES

We have assigned the ratings on these covered bonds based on our 
criteria for rating covered bonds (see "Revised Methodology And Assumptions 
For Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds," published on 
Dec. 16, 2009). As part of our cash flow analysis, we used Standard & Poor's 
Covered Bond Monitor to calculate the target credit enhancement for the 
covered bonds. However, the assumptions and methodologies used in this cash 
flow analysis are under review (see "Advance Notice Of Proposed Criteria 
Change: Methodologies And Assumptions For Rating Certain Covered Bonds And 
CDOs," published on Aug. 5, 2010). 

This review may result in further changes to the criteria and may affect how 
we analyze the reserve fund included in all Danish capital centers. As a 
result, our future assumptions and methodologies used in the credit analysis 
and our Covered Bond Monitor model may differ from our current criteria. The 
criteria change may affect the ratings on all outstanding covered bonds in 
this program. Until such time that we adopt new criteria for rating covered 
bonds, we will continue to rate and surveil these covered bonds using our 
existing criteria (see "Related Criteria And Research").

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH 

     -- Methodology And Assumptions For Analyzing Mortgage Collateral In 
Danish Covered Bonds, May 2, 2012
     -- European Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, March 14, 2012
     -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011
     -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011
     -- Advance Notice Of Proposed Criteria Change: Methodologies And 
Assumptions For Rating Certain Covered Bonds And CDOs, Aug. 5, 2010
     -- Credit Stability Criteria, May 3, 2010
     -- Revised Methodology And Assumptions For Assessing Asset-Liability 
Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds, Dec. 16, 2009
     -- Understanding Standard & Poor's Rating Definitions, June 3, 2009
     -- Update And Clarification To Counterparty Criteria For Interest Rate 
Swap Counterparties In 'AAA' Rated Transactions, April 1, 2009
     -- European Legal Criteria For Structured Finance Transactions, Aug. 28, 
2008
     -- Revised Framework For Applying Counterparty And Supporting Party 
Criteria, May 8, 2007
     -- Expanding European Covered Bond Universe Puts Spotlight on Key 
Analytics, July 16, 2004
     -- Cash Flow Criteria For European RMBS Transactions, Nov. 20, 2003
     -- Revised Criteria for Rating Danish Covered Bonds 
(Realkreditobligationer), July 10, 2003


RATINGS LIST

Program/            Rating
Country: Covered bond type

RATINGS AND OUTLOOK ASSIGNED
  
Nykredit Realkredit A/S - Capital Centre I
Long-term: AAA/Stable 
Short-term: A-1+
Denmark: "Realkreditobligationer" (Legislation-Enabled 
mortgage Bonds)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

