TEXT-Fitch cuts four classes of COMM 2006-C7

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Nov 20 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the super senior classes of COMM 2006-C7, commercial mortgage pass-through certificates at 'AAA' and downgraded four classes. A detailed list of rating actions follows at the end of this press release. The downgrades reflect an increase in Fitch expected losses largely attributed to increased loss expectations associated with the specially serviced assets, particularly the Granite Run Mall. The asset is the fourth largest in the pool; the most recent valuation is significantly lower than that at Fitch's last rating action in February 2012. Fitch modeled losses of 15.0% of the remaining pool; expected losses of the original pool including losses to date are 14.3%. Fitch designated 40 loans (35.3%) as Fitch Loans of Concern, which includes 16 specially serviced loans (18.8%). Additionally, four of the top 15 loans (12.6%) are currently in special servicing, two of which (7.1%), are amongst the top three largest contributors to Fitch modeled losses. Interest shortfalls in the amount of $19 million are currently affecting classes A-J thru P. The largest contributor to Fitch expected losses is secured by The Granite Run Mall, a 1,032,843 square foot (sf) super regional mall located in Media, PA, approximately 12 miles from the central business district (CBD) of Philadelphia. The mall is anchored by Sears, Boscov's, JC Penney, and Kohl's. Sears and JC Penney own their stores but are subject to ground leases. The loan transferred to special servicing in October 2010 due to imminent default and is currently real estate owned (REO). The special servicer has installed leasing and management teams and developed a capital plan and 2012 budget. As of September 2012, the inline occupancy is 67% leased and 48% leased excluding temporary. Leasing negotiations continue with several junior anchors. The life safety issues and deferred maintenance issues at the property have all been corrected. The second largest contributor to loss is secured by an enclosed regional mall consisting of 554,334 sf. The mall is anchored by Sears, JC Penney, and Macy's, which is not part of the collateral. The collateral includes a 6,863 sf outparcel and 255,878 sf of inline space. The property is located in Battle Creek, MI. The loan was transferred back to special servicing in August 2010 due to imminent default. General Growth Properties (GGP) and the special servicer could not agree on terms for a modification. A deed in lieu of foreclosure occurred in February 2011. The special servicer has engaged third parties for management and leasing. As of September 2012, inline occupancy at the property is 78%; excluding temporary tenants occupancy is 68%. The property is currently being marketed for sale and closing is expected in 2012. The third largest contributor to loss is secured by a 305,858 sf retail property built in 1986, renovated in 2004 and located in Westminster, CO, just north of Denver. The loan was transferred to special servicing in April 2011 for monetary default. The property was 74% occupied as of January 2012. The loan was foreclosed upon in October 2011. The special servicer has engaged a leasing team, which has made some progress. Prior to foreclosure, the receiver negotiated a new lease with a restaurant tenant and drafted a renewal with an existing tenant. The special servicer is in the process of reviewing the 2012 budget and determining capital needs for the next 12 months. Fitch downgrades, revises Outlooks, and assigns or revises Recovery Estimates (RE) for the following classes as indicated: --$244.7 million class A-M to 'A' from 'AAA'; Outlook to Negative from Stable; --$189.7 million class A-J to 'CCC' from 'B'; RE 75%; --$52 million class B to 'C' from 'CCC'; RE 0%; --$24.5 million class C to 'C' from 'CC'; RE 0%; Additionally, Fitch affirms the following classes as indicated: --$16.2 million class A-3 at 'AAA'; Outlook Stable; --$68.4 million class A-AB at 'AAA'; Outlook Stable; --$1,052.7 million class A-4 at 'AAA'; Outlook Stable; --$262.4 million class A-1A at 'AAA'; Outlook Stable; --$36.7 million class D at 'C'; RE 0%; --$21.4 million class E at 'C'; RE 0%; --$30.6 million class F at 'C'; RE 0%; --$24.5 million class G at 'C'; RE 0%; --$30.6 million class H at 'C'; RE 0%; --$12.2 million class J at 'C', RE 0%; --$6.1 million class K at 'C', RE 0%; --$9.2 million class L at 'C', RE 0%; --$3.1 million class M at 'C', RE 0%; --$6.1 million class N at 'C', RE 0%; --$9.2 million class O at 'C', RE 0%. Fitch had previously withdrawn the rating on the interest-only class X. Fitch does not rate the $87,148 class P certificates. Classes A-1 and A-2 have paid in full. Additional information on Fitch's amended criteria for analyzing U.S. fixed rate CMBS is available in the Nov. 16, 2011 report, 'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions,' which is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers: Structured Finance >> CMBS >> Criteria Reports Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (June 6, 2012); --'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions' (Dec. 21, 2011). 