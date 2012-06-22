FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P revised criteria: market risk charges for banks
June 22, 2012 / 5:22 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P revised criteria: market risk charges for banks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 22 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has refined
its methodology and assumptions for computing market risk charges for banks in
its risk-adjusted capital framework (RACF). 

"We are providing the detailed criteria we use to assess risk-weighted assets 
(RWA) for banks' trading book exposures in our RACF," said Standard & Poor's 
credit analyst Thierry Grunspan. "We are also adapting the charges we apply to 
market risk exposure for banks that are domiciled in jurisdictions subject to 
the Basel 2.5 regulatory framework and have regulatory-approved internal 
market risk models." 

We have revised some of the assumptions we use to calculate RWA following 
improved disclosure about trading book exposures in banks' Pillar 3 reports 
under the new Basel 2.5 framework. These changes affect only banks that are 
domiciled in Basel 2.5 jurisdictions and have regulatory-approved internal 
market risk models.

Notable changes include:
     -- Applying a 1.5 multiplier to the value-at-risk and the stressed 
value-at-risk regulatory charges;
     -- Applying a 1.0 multiplier to the incremental risk charge and to the 
comprehensive risk measure; and 
     -- Aligning RAC charges to securitization positions in banks' trading 
books with those for similar exposures in the banking books.

The criteria article, published today, is titled "Revised Market Risk Charges 
For Banks In Our Risk-Adjusted Capital Framework."


The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com.  If you are not a RatingsDirect 
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.

