TEXT-Fitch publishes latest U.S. industrials stats quarterly
#Market News
June 22, 2012 / 5:32 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch publishes latest U.S. industrials stats quarterly

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 22 - Fitch Ratings has published its next installment of its 'U.S.
Industrials Stats Quarterly - First-Quarter 2012'.

This report provides financial and industry information for the U.S. Industrials
sector, including aerospace and defense, automotive, capital goods, and
diversified industrials.

The report has three sections. The first section contains credit comparison
tables and liquidity summaries. The second section provides company summaries
for operating performance and credit metrics over the past several years. This
section also provides summaries of the companies' key credit strengths and
concerns as of the end of first-quarter 2012. The final section consists of
charts and tables covering macro indicators, input prices, and end-market
demand.

This report is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.

Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research: U.S. Industrials Stats Quarterly --
First-Quarter 2012

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
