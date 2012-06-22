FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch assigns EFS Volunteer 3 2012-1 final ratings
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 22, 2012 / 6:12 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch assigns EFS Volunteer 3 2012-1 final ratings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 22 - Fitch Ratings has assigned the following ratings and Rating
Outlooks to EFS Volunteer No. 3, LLC, series 2012-1, as shown below:

--$358,600,000 student loan asset backed notes, series 2012-1 A-1 'AAAsf';
Outlook Negative;
--$154,000,000 student loan asset backed notes, series 2012-1 A-2 'AAAsf';
Outlook Negative;
--$167,200,000 student loan asset backed notes, series 2012-1 A-3 'AAAsf';
Outlook Negative.

Fitch's stress analysis is discussed in its June 8 presale report, 'EFS
Volunteer No. 3, LLC Series 2012-1', available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.

Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (Aug. 4, 2011);
--'Rating U.S. Federal Family Education Loan Program Student Loan ABS Criteria'
(April 4, 2012).

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria
Rating U.S. Federal Family Education Loan Program Student Loan ABS Criteria

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.