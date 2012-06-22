TEXT-S&P revises NPC International outlook to stable from negative

Overview -- U.S. Pizza Hut franchisee NPC has performed ahead of our expectations because of revenue increases, coupled with significant margin gains. -- EBITDA growth has benefited credit metrics since private-equity firm Olympus Partners closed its acquisition of NPC in December 2011. -- We are revising the outlook to stable from negative and affirming our 'B' corporate credit rating on the company. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation for continued modest operational growth over the near term because of comparable-store sales increases and improved operating leverage. Rating Action On June 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Overland, Kan.-based NPC International Inc. to stable from negative. At the same time, we affirmed all of our ratings on the company, including our 'B' corporate credit rating. The outlook revision reflects the latest two quarters of performance, which were ahead of our expectations, and our view that operations are likely to remain slightly ahead of our projections over the near term as continued promotions boost traffic. It also incorporates our view that credit metrics, which strengthened over the past six months due to EBITDA expansion, will continue to improve modestly over the coming year. Rationale The speculative-grade rating on NPC reflects its "highly leveraged" financial risk profile as a result of the Olympus LBO. It also incorporates our "vulnerable" assessment of the company's business risk profile, reflecting its participation in the highly competitive and volatile pizza segment. First-quarter performance was ahead of our expectations, as the $10 Any Pizza Promotion and $10 Dinner Box spurred a 5.1% increase in comparable-store sales. Labor cost control and a decline in cheese commodity prices propelled 160 basis points (bps) of EBITDA margin expansion and a 17% increase in EBITDA for the year ended March 27, 2012. We believe new promotions and continued efforts to control food and labor costs should lead to both revenue and EBITDA gains for the remainder of 2012. We note, however, that this Pizza Hut franchisee competes directly with Domino's Pizza and numerous independents, and that benefits from promotions are generally not long-lasting. Our financial forecast is based on weak economic growth, high unemployment, elevated commodity costs, and flat restaurant traffic through 2013. Our specific assumptions for NPC for fiscal 2012 include the following: -- Revenue to increase in the low-single digits due to low- to mid-single-digit comparable-store sales improvement; -- EBITDA margin to increase 20 bps as lower ingredient and packaging costs offset lower average transactions due to promotions; and -- EBITDA to increase in the mid-single-digit percentage due to lower labor, rent, and advertising costs. We believe the company will remain highly leveraged despite performance remaining moderately positive over the near term as we do not anticipate any significant debt reduction from excess cash flow. Credit metrics have demonstrated some improvement since the LBO, primarily reflecting EBITDA growth, as debt levels remain relatively unchanged. Debt to EBITDA improved to 5.5x at March 27, 2012, from 6.3x pro forma for the LBO in December. Coverage has increased from 2.7x at the end of last year to 3.0x, despite an increase in interest expense associated with the Olympus transaction due to improved EBITDA. We expect leverage to decline to the low-5x area and coverage to remain in the upper-2x range by year-end. Liquidity Liquidity is "adequate" for the company. We believe that cash on hand of $24 million and availability under the company's $100 million revolver is sufficient to cover cash needs for the next 12 to 18 months. Primary cash uses include capital expenditures and modest debt reduction. We believe that the company is unlikely to reduce funded debt in the near term other than what is required by mandatory amortizations and the cash flow sweep. We expect NPC to generate about $55 million of free operating cash flow in 2012 due to improved earnings and flat capital spending compared to 2011. Relevant aspects of the company's liquidity, in our view, are as follows: -- Coverage of sources over uses estimated to be above 1.2x; -- We expect that net sources would be positive, even with an unanticipated 15% decline in EBITDA; -- An estimated 30% cushion to leverage and coverage covenants; and -- No near-term debt maturities. Recovery analysis The rating on NPC's $475 million senior secured credit facilities is 'B' with a recovery rating of '3', indicating our expectation for meaningful (50%-70%) recovery of principal in the event of a payment default. We rate the company's $190 million senior unsecured notes 'CCC+' with a '6' recovery rating, indicating our expectation for negligible (0%-10%) recovery of principal in the event of a payment default. (For the complete recovery analysis, please see Standard & Poor's recovery report on NPC, published on Dec. 7, 2011, on RatingsDirect.) Outlook The stable outlook reflects our view that credit protection metrics will improve over the next year as top-line enhancement propels improved profitability. We believe that the company's promotions will continue to resonate with consumers, helping to drive traffic into restaurants. This, in conjunction with positive operating leverage, should result in stronger EBITDA margins. However, we believe that NPC will remain highly leveraged over the near term. We could raise the rating if sales increase 20% and gross margin increases 200 bps above our expectations in the coming year. This would result in leverage in the low-4x area and interest coverage of over 4x. We could lower the rating if sales decline 18% and commodity prices increase again, pushing gross margins 350 bps below our expectations. At that time, leverage would be above 7x and coverage would be about 2x. Related Criteria And Research -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009 -- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Restaurant Industry, Dec. 4, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action To From NPC International Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/-- B/Negative/-- Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Ratings Unchanged NPC International Inc. Senior Secured B Recovery Rating 3 Senior Unsecured CCC+ Recovery Rating 6