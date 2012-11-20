TEXT-Fitch affirms MassMutual ratings

Nov 20 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed all ratings for Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual), its wholly owned domestic insurance subsidiaries, and affiliates. A complete list of ratings follows at the end of this press release. The Rating Outlook is Stable. This action follows a periodic review of MassMutual's financial results. The ratings and Outlook are supported by MassMutual's large and stable block of traditional life insurance, strong capital levels, strong competitive positions in several major business lines, high-quality investment portfolio, and moderate financial leverage. Key rating concerns include challenges related to macroeconomic factors and competitive market conditions due to slow industry growth in the company's core insurance products. Fitch expects macroeconomic challenges associated with the European debt crisis, U.S. 'fiscal cliff', and weak economic recovery will constrain MassMutual's earnings over the near-term and could lead to a material adverse effect on capital and earnings in a severe, albeit unexpected, scenario. Fitch considers MassMutual's capital strong with significant financial flexibility to maintain capital levels due to the participating nature of MassMutual's in-force whole life products. Consolidated statutory total adjusted capital (TAC) increased approximately 9% in first nine months of 2012 from $13.2 billion at year-end 2011 to $14.4 billion at Sept. 30, 2012, driven by operating earnings, improved investment quality, and a first quarter $400 million surplus note issuance. This has also been a driving factor in the improvement in operating leverage from 8.4 times (x) to 6.4x over the 2008 to Sept. 30, 2012 time period. MassMutual's consolidated NAIC risk-based capital ratio at Sept. 30, 2012 is estimated to be relatively flat compared year-end 2011's 522%. Fitch views the quality of MassMutual's statutory capital has deteriorated somewhat in recent years due to the addition of a significant amount of surplus notes and the recognition of a portion of the "hidden value" of its asset management subsidiaries due to a 2011 write-up in value associated with an accounting change. MassMutual's financial leverage ratio and total financing and commitment ratio have increased in recent periods due to the surplus notes issuance, but are still considered modest and are expected to remain so for the foreseeable future. Surplus notes comprised 12.1% of TAC at Sept. 30, 2012, which is within rating guidelines of 15% for normal surplus note notching. MassMutual's liquidity is enhanced by the absence of any meaningful long-term financial debt maturities before 2023, the low level of outstanding commercial paper borrowings of approximately $250 million, and the company's strong asset/liability management program associated with its moderately active funding agreement business. MassMutual's current earnings are lower than Fitch's ratings guidelines and those of stock peers. However, Fitch believes earnings are reasonable given MassMutual's business mix, which includes a high percentage of participating life products. The ratings on C.M. Life Insurance Company (CM Life) and MML Bay State Life Insurance Company (MML Bay State), which are wholly owned subsidiaries of MassMutual, are based on Fitch's view that these entities are important operating companies within the MassMutual organization. MassMutual Global Funding, LLC is a limited liability company domiciled in the Cayman Islands. MassMutual Global Funding II is a statutory trust domiciled in the state of Delaware. The companies and trusts were established for the sole purpose of issuing debt instruments secured by funding agreements issued by MassMutual. MassMutual Financial Group is a marketing name for Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company and its affiliates. MassMutual is headquartered in Springfield, MA. Its affiliates include OppenheimerFunds, Inc.; Babson Capital Management LLC and its wholly owned subsidiary Cornerstone Real Estate Advisers LLC; Baring Asset Management Limited; MML Investors Services, LLC., MassMutual International LLC and The MassMutual Trust Company, FSB. The company had $490 billion in assets under management as of Sept. 30, 2012. Key rating triggers that could lead to an upgrade include: --Sustained improvement in quality and stability of operating results, investment performance and capital generation. Key rating triggers that could lead to a downgrade include: --Increased volatility in capital and earnings due to higher than expected credit-related losses (particularly in commercial real-estate related investments), adverse outcome to litigation or other unexpected developments. --NAIC risk-based capital ratio below 400%. --Surplus notes to TAC ratio above 15%. --A change in MassMutual's legal organizational structure (which Fitch considers unlikely) or a significant change in the macro environment. Fitch affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook: Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company --Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) at 'AA+'; --Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AA'; --$250 million 7.625% surplus notes due Nov. 15, 2023 at 'AA-'; --$100 million 7.5% surplus notes due March 1, 2024 at 'AA-'; --$250 million 5.625% surplus notes due May 15, 2033 at 'AA-'; --$750 million 8.875% surplus notes due June 1, 2039 at 'AA-'; --$400 million 5.375% surplus notes due Dec. 1, 2041 at 'AA-'; --Short-term IDR at 'F1+'; --Commercial paper program at 'F1+'. C.M. Life Insurance Company MML Bay State Life Insurance Company --IFS at 'AA+'. MassMutual Global Funding, LLC MassMutual Global Funding II --Secured notes program at 'AA+'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. 