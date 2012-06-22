TEXT-S&P cuts Green Field Energy rating to 'CCC'

June 22 - Overview -- U.S.-based well services company Green Field Energy suffered operational delays during the first quarter resulting in lower-than-expected operating cash flows. -- The market for fracturing services weakened considerably during 2012 and near-term liquidity is very weak. -- We are lowering the corporate credit and senior secured ratings to 'CCC' from 'CCC+'. -- The developing outlook reflects the potential for a downgrade or upgrade of ratings over the next 60 to 90 days based on GFES' ability to resolve its looming liquidity shortfall. Rating Action On June 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate credit and senior secured ratings on Lafayette, La.-based oilfield services company Green Field Energy Services Inc. (GFES) to 'CCC' from 'CCC+'. At the same time, we revised the recovery rating on the company's $250 million senior notes to '4', indicating our expectation of average (30% to 50%) recovery for lenders in the event of a default, from '3'. The outlook is developing. Rationale The downgrade on Green Field Energy Services Inc. reflects its limited liquidity relative to projected capital spending and debt amortization over the next 60 to 90 days. Based on projected cash needs, we estimate liquidity would be insufficient to cover third-quarter expenses and November interest payment without a cut in capital spending or outside financing. The lower recovery reflects the weaker market for hydraulic fracturing equipment and the resulting impact on asset values in the near-term. GFES' weak liquidity resulted from a delay in the start of its contract with Shell Western Exploration and Production Inc., combined with the rapid deterioration of market conditions for fracturing services during the first quarter. As a result, cash flow from operations was much lower than projected in the face of high spending requirements to finish construction and testing of equipment for scheduled contracts in 2012. Liquidity was reduced further by the first interest payment on GFES' $250 million 13% notes in May (about $16.3 million). As a result, GFES exhausted its Dec. 31 cash balance of $87 million. Liquidity To aid liquidity, GFES obtained $30 million of secured financing in May. However, $19.4 million amortizes through 2012, limiting its benefit beyond the very near term. Although the total potential financing is $100 million, it is scheduled over four tranches, with a second $30 million tranche only available in March 2013, after the first tranche is repaid. Although GFES has the ability to reduce capital spending levels, we view this as a last resort with limited impact beyond the very near term. This would further delay new equipment deliveries and reduce projected operating cash flows in the face of required debt and interest payments. Finally, we project liquidity would be insufficient to fund the company's $16.3 million interest payment in November without additional sources of financing. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on Green Field to be published on RatingsDirect following the release of this report. Outlook The developing outlook reflects the potential for a downgrade or upgrade over the next 60 to 90 days based on GFES' ability to resolve its looming liquidity shortfall. GFES is currently considering several sources of near-term funding. These include additional debt obligations, sale of excess equipment, and sale of common stock. We would downgrade GFES if it does not improve liquidity through one of the previously mentioned methods, or by other means. This would severely limit its ability to make its November interest payment. On the other hand, we could raise ratings if GFES can increase liquidity such that it can meet current debt and interest commitments in 2012, and at the same time improve its operational performance and resulting cash flows to support liquidity in 2013. Related Criteria And Research -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- General Criteria: How Standard & Poor's Uses Its 'CCC' Rating, Dec. 12, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Downgraded; Recovery Rating Revised To From Green Field Energy Services Inc. Corporate Credit Rating CCC/Developing/-- CCC+/Developing/-- Senior Secured CCC CCC+ Recovery Rating 4 3 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.